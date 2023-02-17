Kolkata boy Viraj Khanna shares how he accidentally discovered the artist in him 

Growing up, Viraj Khanna has always been surrounded by art and fashion owing to her star fashion designer mother Anamika Khanna. However he believes it was his twin Vishesh who was always more inclined towards creativity, while Viraj focussed more on the business aspects and numbers. It was only during the lockdown that Viraj found himself cutting up fashion magazines to create promotional art for Anamika Khanna’s Instagram page that eventually made him realise his true calling. With his recent debut at India Art Fair 2023, New Delhi, the 27 year old Kolkata boy opens up about his artistic aspirations and expressions.

How would you describe your aesthetics?

Ever since I stepped into my family business, I have been looking after the embroidery department which has made me understand the art in depth. I have tried to transfer my learnings from this industry to the art I create, with a different approach. The work that I now make is contemporary

figurative. I believe the different elements of embroidery hold different energies, for instance sequins are vibrant and lively while thread work is subtle. I take all these factors into account while creating my art and I continuously try to implement fine techniques into my work.

What made you choose Aari and Zardosi as the medium to make ancient meet the contemporary?

When it comes to art medium, I am most comfortable with textiles since I have grown up with it being a vital element of my surroundings. I can express more through this medium. I have chosen Ari and Zardosi mainly because it has only been used in a conventional, traditional style over the years. I wish to give them a contemporary spin by using them in a different way.

How important is it to work hand-in-hand with craftsmen especially when it comes to your approach of art?

Karigars are magicians who are capable of transferring the beauty of the world into something tangible by taking different materials together and merging them into something very intricate and meaningful. As the artist, it’s conception is my brainchild. Artisans convert these ideas into reality. It is always a collaborative work between the Karigars and me when it comes to my artwork.

How was your debut experience at India Art Fair 2023?

Titled Ineffable, my latest work with Zardosi and Aari is an attempt to take indigenous embroidery techniques to the global platform that it truly deserves. I feel blessed to get this opportunity where I could participate alongside leading galleries in India and abroad. The presentation consisted of complex abstract contemporary figures using vivid colours and textures which were weaved together through the traditional techniques of embroidery. My work was exhibited in a focus booth solo representation by one of Mumbai’s leading art galleries Tao Art Gallery and it simultaneously was an exciting and overwhelming experience.

Fellow artists who inspire you?

I am in absolute awe of T Venkanna and Suhasini Kejriwal’s works.