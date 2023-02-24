Artist Paresh Maity brings his biggest solo exhibition to the city

Post successful outings in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Goa, Padma Shri awardee artist Paresh Maity brings his multi-genre exhibition, Infinite Light to Bengaluru.This upcoming exhibition that is spread over five months features various art forms that Paresh has explored during his artistic career.

The artist has held over 80 solo exhibitions across various countries including Germany, Hong Kong, USA and Singapore. Some of his works are still on display in multiple galleries including the British Museum in London, the Rubin Museum of Art in New York, the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi, and the Birla Academy of Art and Culture in Kolkata. The award-winning artist lets us in about his forthcoming exhibition, his future projects and more.

What made you choose Infinite Light as the title?

My exhibition, which is spread across five cities, has 450 artworks on display. This is supposed to be the biggest solo exhibition by any Indian artist. At the age of seven, when I started working on art, I realised how important light is for art. My works are evident in terms of how I use light and that will be showcased in this exhibition. This is the reason why we decided to name it Infinite Light.

Rhapsody in Blue

Can you shed more light on what we can expect from the exhibition?

The visitors will be able to see the evolution and changes that have taken place in my work. They will

be able to see all kinds of mediums like drawings, paintings, sculptures, water colours, ceramics, and painting on textiles. My concept is to transform anything into a piece of art and that evolution over the last 32 years will be very dominant in my works.

You have had exhibitions in various cities across the country. What are some of the similarities/differences you have come across in art?

In today’s time, the world is very global. The viewers are aware of information and technology and that is why they are aware of my techniques and styles in my art. In that case, the acceptance is very similar in each and every city. The reaction has been amazing, so far.

You were conferred with the Padma Shri in 2014. How was the experience of being awarded such a huge honour?

It was a wonderful moment when a country gives you that honour. I believe that the more recognition you receive, the more responsibility you have to return something back to society. I felt responsible and wanted to spread my work to as many people as possible.

Paresh Maity

What was the reaction of the visitors who came to your exhibitions abroad?

My art is very universal. I have had exhibitions in Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, Paris, the USA and London and everyone who came to these exhibitions loved my work. So, people connect with my work very easily. An example of explaining how my work is universal is that, if you draw a picture of a mango, you don’t have to write mango below it, it’s shape itself is enough to make you understand that it’s a after all, a mango.

How did you curate the exhibitions in the five cities?

The curation started during the pandemic. We decided to give equal importance to all the five exhibitions. So, every exhibition will have 90 artworks and all of them are carefully curated in such a way that each exhibition is different from each other, yet has equal importance.

The Hero. Bronze.

Tell us about your upcoming projects?

I am currently working for more public art. I believe that art is for everybody. When you look at the works in Ajanta and Ellora caves, they are for everybody to see. One of my public art is available at the Delhi Airport, which is one of the biggest paintings across the world in a public space.

Entry free. February 26 to March 25. At Gallery Sumukha, Wilson Garden

Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @al_ben_so