Artist Nisreen Moochhala makes her Bengaluru debut with her latest show

Nisreen Moochhala, an award-winning artist from Pune, has been interested in painting and art from when she was a little girl. Even now, at 88, she has no plans of retiring. Her works have been showcased at exhibitions in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Delhi. Now, for the first time, they will be showcased in the city. The exhibition is titled Life Around Us.

The Pune-based artist talks to us about her upcoming show, her future projects and more. “There will be two kinds of works that will be showcased — flat paintings and three-dimensional paintings. A majority of them are three-dimensional as that is something I have been working on for the past 20 years,” Nisreen begins.

One of Nisreen's works

The positive response by the visitors to her earlier exhibitions was one of the reasons why the artist chose to bring her works to a different city. “I have received good feedback from people who visited my past exhibitions and also, my son is in Bengaluru, so there is someone to take care of the exhibition,” she says.

“I had an inclination towards art from my childhood. My school principal, after noticing my talent, suggested me to join Sir J.J School of Art in Mumbai. After my parents shifted to Mumbai, I enrolled into J.J School of Art and that is where my journey as an artist began," the artist adds.

Another work by Nisreen

Nisreen’s signature 3D art is made by strategically placing cutouts of objects and people from her flat paintings inside small wooden boxes, a concept that occurred to her after she visited the tiny home of her maid in Kolkata.

Talking about her upcoming projects, the artist shares, “I slowed down a bit after Covid, but all I can say right now that I will continue painting as long as possible.”

Entry free. January 28. At Gallery Time and Space, Lavelle Road

