Siroi Lifestyle’s first store in Goa is a treat for art lovers

Think of an old Portuguese villa being converted into a lifestyle store. That is what you will witness if you visit Siroi Lifestyle’s first physical store. With just minute changes to the original space, the charm of the place still remains the same.

Located in Parra, Goa, the store is located in an area filled with quaint cafes and old residential buildings. They also have a space for a small café. Siroi is the brainchild of designer and lifestyle consultant Sapna Kabra. We paid a visit to the store while we were in Goa last month and fell in love with the place.

When you enter the store, you would find everything there. From pottery and ceramics to rugs and clothing. One such piece that caught our eyes was the blue and white porcelain vases. They had geometric motifs which we really loved.

Siroi Lifestyle store in Goa

While at the store, we had the opportunity to talk to the founder, Sapna Kabra. “Whenever I used to go abroad, I would look for the traditional art pieces of that country. The art that not many people know or talk about. I buy those and bring them to India and those are the ones that are here at the store,” she begins.

Apart from art pieces from other countries, the store also has pieces that are created by local artisans, giving them a platform to showcase their work. You will also notice that most of the items are for sale. So much so, that the tables on which the pieces are spread are also for sale.

Telling us more about the name of the store and the idea behind it, Sapna says, “The store has been named Siroi, which is a rare Lily, that is only found in Manipur. This is in line with the rare collections by rare artists in our country. Whenever I used to travel within India, I could notice the diversity in the art that is found in each region. But not many people talk about them. So, I wanted to create a space for these art forms so that they get recognised.”

A section of the store

The place also features paintings by artists like Vinay Mhabrey, Alok Sukla, Hrishikesh Begudri and many more. These paintings showcased everyday life in Goa.

You will also find collections made using Kunbi textiles. Do not forget to check out various pieces from countries like Ghana, Kenya and Indonesia. These include African Beads Necklace, Kens Wooden Doll, Kenyan Doll Fan, Timor Tribal Hand Carved Oars, Royal Tribal Hawk Emblemtotem and much more.

Sapna hopes to open more outlets in Siroi in the future but currently is focused on the first one. “Once I feel I can shift a bit of my focus from the store in Goa, I will look into expanding Siroi further,” she signs off.

After the whole tour of the store, it was only natural for us to sit and relax for a bit. We went ahead a had a cappuccino from their café, which was the perfect end to the evening. We didn’t really feel like leaving the place because of the beauty it showcases. If you are in Goa, do check out Siroi. You never know what you may end up liking the most.

At Parra, Mapusa.

