Forgotten tales of Hyderabad

If stories fascinate you, buckle up to step into a world where the narratives come to life in the most captivating ways possible. Team Abhivyakti Hyderabad presents Hyderabadi Quimam and Hajoor Memsaheb. While the former is a monologue by Dr Rajshree Dugar; the latter is a storytelling by Arvind Sharma that will take the audience on an unforgettable journey through the realm of emotions.

Talking about the motive behind organising the event, Dr Rajshree says, “Stories fascinate everyone. However, today, we feel people are drifting away from the essence of true literature. That is precisely why we want to do this event to reignite the passion for storytelling and bring people closer to the profound world of Hindi literature.”

Dr Rajshree will present a story in a unique Kissa Goi style. The word kissa translates to ‘story’ and goi means ‘to tell a story.’ This is an ancient form of oral storytelling in Urdu or Persian. Interestingly, the performance is an adaptation of Bhisham Sahni’s Saag Meat, wherein Dr Rajshree has used Dakhni Urdu prevalent in Hyderabad. Infusing a local touch, she has intricately woven the story which resonates with the local residents. She tells us, “Every language possesses its own distinct personality and characteristics. Through my performance, I want to capture the essence of Old Hyderabad.”

During the performance, Dr Rajshree will be seen playing a Khatoon meaning a lady or noblewoman. “As the name suggests, the story is based on Hyderabadi Quimam which resembles a special regional pan masala that has a distinct flavour. The lady who is very fond of Hyderabadi Quimam will be seen enjoying that and talking. We have used basic props including the pan, panka dabba and peek daan, ” adds Dr Rajshree.

According to her, the old narrow lanes of the city had a different vibe altogether. “Over time, the memories of places such as Kabutar Khana, Doodh Bowli, Golla Galli and others have faded from people’s recollections. But having grown up amidst these lanes and landmarks, I carry imprints deep within me. Therefore, with such a performance, I wish to breathe life into the forgotten tales, traditions, and linguistic nuances of the past.”

Right after this, Arvind Sharma will take over the stage and narrate the story Hajoor Memsaheb. This is his first attempt at writing a story in Hindi. He will tell the story of a young boy who navigates the various phases of life while growing up. The story touches upon the evolving dynamics of his relationships and the way his experiences shape his understanding of the world around him. Solid dialogue delivery and effective voice modulations are a part of the process.

Arvind Sharma

Arvind says, “If we develop an interest in literature, the lens through which we perceive life becomes very different as compared to others. Literature awakens our senses and expands our horizons helping us develop a unique approach towards complex human nature and other circumstances.”

Free entry. July 8. 7.30 pm. At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.

