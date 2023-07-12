Google celebrates world record of pani puri with a game Doodle

Google on Wednesday celebrated the world record of pani puri, achieved eight years ago by a restaurant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, with a colourful and interactive game Doodle. On July 12, 2015, the restaurant called Indori Zayka and Dainik Bhaskar achieved the world record for serving the most flavours of pani puri by offering 51 options, under the guidance of Masterchef Neha Shah.

"Play today's interactive game Doodle, and help a street vendor team fill orders for pani puri," Google said in a statement. "Choose the puris that match each customer's flavour and quantity preference to keep them happy. Let's get to serving!" the tech giant added.

Pani puri is a popular Indian street food made of a crispy shell stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or chilis and flavoured waters. The snack goes by different names, as there are many regional variations that exist across India. In Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, the name pani puri describes the bite-sized street food commonly filled with boiled chickpeas, a white pea mixture and sprouts dipped in tangy and spicy pani. In Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and New Delhi, the potato and chickpea-filled treat dunked in jaljeera-flavoured water is called gol gappe or gol gappa. The name phuchkas is used in West Bengal and parts of Bihar and Jharkhand, with the key ingredient for this variety being tamarind pulp.

To play the game, open Google and click on the Doodle that is displayed just above the search bar. After choosing the mode: timed or relaxed, help fulfil orders by clicking on the correct pani puri flavour.

