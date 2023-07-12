Reinterpreting ‘banana talk’ 

Proverbs often serve as a reflection of culture. These statements not only describe common human experiences but also establish moral standards. In Kerala, there was a time when adages were so prevalent that they seamlessly integrated into everyday conversations. It was nearly impossible for a Malayali household not to have encountered these ancient sayings.

However, with time, the use of pazhamchollukal (proverbs) has declined. Many oral traditions seem foreign to the younger generation. In an effort to preserve the deeply rooted cultural heritage, Kochi-based sisters Mary Ann Alapatt and Rose Antony have created visual representations of commonly used proverbs through their Pazhamchollu Series on social media.

Operating through their branding agency, Studio Raw Kochi, the sisters have contemporised Malayalam proverbs into 2D animated form. “We grew up listening to pazhamchollukal, with many of these adages being regularly used in our household,” they say.

After graduating from NIFT, Rose initially worked on corporate-based designs. However, as this became monotonous, she sought to create something inspiring. The idea for the Pazhamchollu Series emerged while she was preparing a portfolio for her master’s application, after leaving her job.

“I was searching for stories exclusively from Kerala, something I personally felt connected to, something new, and without much visual representation,” says Rose. “That’s how the series came to be. The proverbs, which aren’t generally related to any religion, caste, or gender, have not been given much attention in the art sphere.”

According to the sisters, native proverbs fading away is a sign of regional languages gradually dying. “In this post-colonial world, we are witnessing the dominance of multiple languages, and the shift in favour of English is one of the reasons behind the decline of regional languages,” says Mary Ann. “We believe that revisiting proverbs can help connect people to their native language.”

The animations not only visually translate well-known proverbs – such as ‘Moothavar chollum muthu nellikkaa, adhyam kayikkum, pinne madhurikkum’ (Elders’ advice is like gooseberry; tastes sour at first and then leaves a sweet aftertaste) – but also sheds light on the problematic aspects of these statements.

The sisters believe that what was culturally relevant 100 years ago may not hold true in today’s world, or there may be regressive elements that should not be embraced. For instance, the proverb ‘Minda poocha kalam udaikkum (The quiet cat will break the pot)’ is depicted in the series as a group of women with feline faces, and one of them is intentionally breaking a pot. For those unfamiliar with Malayali culture, animation serves as a curious subject, while for others, it provides a modern perspective on this oral tradition.

“This proverb, ‘quiet cat breaks the pot’, was often used by elders at home to create suspicion about women, and to monitor their behaviour and actions,” explains Rose. “Although the pazhamchollu was not intended for any specific gender, over the years, its meaning has been distorted and used against women who were silent or demure. The underlying connotation is that such women could be untrustworthy, with a hidden side. In our illustration, the woman intentionally breaks the pot as an act of rebellion against the notion.”

Similarly, ‘Moothavar chollum muthunellikkaa…’ is illustrated with a woman holding a gooseberry but not biting into it. “It is not necessary that elders’ views are always right,” says Mary Ann. “There is a chance that their advice may turn out to be bitter rather than sweet. Through our series, we aim to present different perspectives.”

However, the sisters say they analyse the perceptions of proverbs after discussing with the elderly and the present generation to assess varied interpretations. “The generation gap emphasises how these adages have changed. For the younger generation, they evoke nostalgia from their childhood and determine whether their actions are right or wrong,” adds Rose.

To create the illustrations, the sisters drew inspiration from the Victoria and Albert Museum Archives, using images of people and their lifestyles from the past. The visuals are hand-illustrated by Rose and then digitally collaged with the reference images.

“Foreign references often depict people against dull backdrops, painting the country in boring tones. Through our illustrations with dark undertones and vibrant greenery, we showcase the beauty and vigour of Kerala,” adds MaryAnn, who is currently in Europe on a tour.

Based on research, the sisters have lined up about 500 Malayalam proverbs. “We will continue the oral traditions, and through our visual narratives, we aim to uphold these traditions and preserve the native language,” concludes Rose.

