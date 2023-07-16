See an array of artworks by MF Husain, SH Raza and more at ‘Master Collection’ exhibition in Delhi

The art show will feature the artworks of more than 30 artists

A seven-day exhibition promising an unforgettable experience of breathtaking watercolour paintings, mesmerizing drawings, and a kaleidoscope of textures and colours that will keep you hooked from start to finish, is being held in Delhi. The exhibition called ‘Master Collection’ Art Show by Rang Mirage features a stunning display of legendary and masterful artworks.

The exhibition is being held at the Rang Mirage Art Gallery in Sainik Farms, New Delhi till July 20. The artists on display include MF Husain, Paresh Maity, Manu Parekh, Jogen Choudhary, S D Shrotriya, Satish Gujral, Biman B Das Bihari, Sanjay Bhattacharya, F N Soza, Sakti Burman, Dhiraj Choudhary, Chandan Sen Gupta, Kartick Chandra Pyne, Prokash Karmakar, S H Raza, Manoj Mitra, Sujit Bera, Manas Ranjan Jena, S K Pandita, Ramesh Gorjala, Om prakash sharma, Siddharth, N S Rana, Ramesh Gorjala, Amit Bhar , Vijender Sharma, Biman Bihari Das, Niladri Paul, Purnendu Mondal and more.

Also read: Dagshai jail museum tells stories of confinement and solitude

The art show will feature the artworks of more than 30 artists including the paintings of illustrious artists like MF Husain, Paresh Maity, SH Raza, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Arpana Kaur, Ganesh Pyne, Dhiraj Choudhary, O P Sharma, Raja Ravi Verma etc.

Fact Sheet

Date: July 15 to July 20 2023

Time: 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Address: A-58 Central Avenue, Sainik Farms, gate no. 1, New Delhi