Immersive art exhibit Van Gogh 360° heads to Bengaluru

Van Gogh 360°, an immersive event that brought the eye-popping colours of Vincent van Gogh’s most iconic works to life in Mumbai and Delhi, now heads down to Bengaluru. Immersive experiences that turn the walls and floors of an exhibition space into a kind of van Gogh dream world have popped up around the world from New York to London to Tokyo to Toronto, and Van Gogh 360° India is the first such exhibition to debut in the country.

Using cutting-edge projection technology crafted by world-renowned audio-visual designers, Van Gogh 360° Bengaluru will create an engaging journey into the world of the legendary post-Impressionist painter accompanied by an original classical instrumental score composed by a Canadian composer.

Attendees will be immersed in stunning projections - achieved through dozens of projectors and high-powered computer servers that deliver crisp and compelling images - animating the masters’ oeuvre and illuminating the mind of the genius. Wandering through giant projections that highlight brushstroke, detail, and colour, the multimedia exhibit takes the attendee into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses.

The exhibit will also make stops in Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kochi, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Lucknow, Nagpur, Pune, Indore, Goa and Surat later in the year.

The multimedia exhibit, which is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live will be hosted the Bhartiya Mall for a limited run of a few weeks from August 8 onwards. Tickets for the Bengaluru exhibition are available for sale for the general public July 22 noon onwards priced at Rs 1099 for Monday to Friday, and Rs 1499 for Saturday and Sunday. For those who had registered, special prices – Rs 999 and Rs 1399 for the two categories – will be valid from noon on July 20 till 11.59 a.m. on July 22.