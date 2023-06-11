Giant inflatable ducks make a splash in Hong Kong as pop-art project returns after 10 years; one bursts on day 2 

Two giant inflatable ducks made a splash in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor on Friday, marking the return of a pop-art project that sparked a frenzy in the city a decade ago. The two 18-meter-tall yellow ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman resemble the bath toys many played with in their childhood. Shortly after their launch, dozens of residents and tourists flocked to the promenade near the government headquarters in Admiralty to snap photos of the ducks.

The inflatable ducks were planned to be exhibited in Hong Kong for about two weeks but one of the two giant ducks deflated on Saturday, just a day after they were unveiled to revelers. Crowds of residents and tourists flocked in the scorching heat to the promenade near the government headquarters in Admiralty to snap photos of the ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman. But many who arrived in the afternoon only found one duck intact, with the other reduced to a puddle of yellow plastic. Organisers said their staff found one of the ducks was overstretched due to the hot weather and rising air pressure.

“It was decided that the air needed to be immediately released by loosening the seams to avoid any potential risk,” they wrote in a post on social media.

On the topic of the work, Hofman said he hoped the art exhibition brings joy to the city and connects people as they make memories together. “Double duck, double luck," he said. “In a world where we suffered from a pandemic, wars and political situations, I think it is the right moment to bring back the double luck.”

When the artwork was unveiled, many Hong Kongers at the promenade recalled the happiness his work brought to the shopping district of Tsim Sha Tsui in 2013. Some were excited to see a pair of ducks on Friday instead of just one duck-like in the earlier exhibition.

Among the visitors was artist Laurence Lai, who brought paintbrushes to make watercolours of the ducks. Lai said the city was full of negative vibes during the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years and that it's time for the city to move on. “With life returning to normal, the ducks can bring back some positivity,” the 50-year-old said.

Shenzhen resident Eva Yang and her young daughters were also happy to see the ducks, saying they made their sightseeing in Hong Kong more memorable. “They're spectacular,” Yang said.

In 2013, residents and tourists packed streets near the Tsim Sha Tsui pier to catch a glimpse of Hofman's duck. That duck's stint in Hong Kong unintentionally turned political on the social media platform Weibo around the anniversary of Beijing’s Tiananmen crackdown in 1989. Hofman's rubber ducks have been on a world tour since 2007.

After the duck was deflated, many visitors were disappointed. Hong Kong office worker Snow Wong said it was “even more interesting” to see the duck deflated. “It makes us wonder if double happiness is really possible in Hong Kong. And if you look at the duck, you may find your answer,” the 35-year-old said.

Macao resident Annita Lei, who visited Hong Kong to see the ducks, was left disappointed. "(Having) two ducks is very special. I really hope they can fix it before I leave Hong Kong tomorrow," Lei said.