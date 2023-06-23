Daksha Crafting Voices showcases Bengal handicrafts with an urban touch

Ever wondered where the beautiful Kantha stitch sarees or the cane mat on your doorstep comes from? A visit to the ongoing cultural exhibition Daksha: Crafting Voices at the Birla Academy of Art and Culture would answer some of your curiosity. The exhibition co-curated by Contact Base and Swarup Dutta focuses on the craft of Bengal artisans and shapes them to suit modern urban utilitarian needs. From Kantha and bamboo crafts to Sabai, Shola, Dokra, and Sitalpati, all find a representation.

Baskets and bags

Swarup Dutta comments on the occasion, “There are artisan communities in Bengal who make different products with same or similar materials and have varied skill sets. The idea was to be inclusive and make products based on the skill levels of the artisan clusters. We wanted to give a different voice to craft, making it more contemporary and relatable to the urban audience which is also the encashment market for the artisans. Mostly we have utilitarian products like trays, gift hampers, baskets, and decorative products like Chhau masks, and woodcraft, geared towards hospitality and interior sectors at the moment.”

Swarup Dutta, multi-disciplinary artist, curator and co-designer Daksha : Crafting voices

The exhibition is a bridge between artists and connoisseurs. One can not only purchase the products but also meet the artisans face to face, get to know more about the products, and experience live demonstrations. Hiralal Mahato who works with Sabai grass comments, “I have come from Jhargram. Sabai grass is available throughout the year and is twisted and made into products like lampshades, stools, baskets, and tables. It takes anywhere from five hours to five–six days to create an item.” Dutta explains, “Whoever is sourcing can decide if they need a value addition through designers or they need the resource straight from the grass root. The purpose of this project is to create an open platform to source.”

Shola mask

Apart from the exhibition, Daksha: Crafting Voices has also curated traditional performances including Pater Gaan, Baul Song, Chadar Bahar (puppetry), and short films which highlight the lifestyle of the artisan community and how they build their dreams through their craftsmanship. “This is the first edition. We may make it into an annual affair or a travelling exhibition and we are looking forward to taking orders as well.” signs off Dutta.

What: Daksha: Crafting Voices

When: 3 pm – 8 pm; till June 25, 2023

Where: Birla Academy of Art and Culture

Free and open to all