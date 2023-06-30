Kalakriti Art Gallery's Sands of Time II: Delving into sculptures and time as profound potions

Art, the eternal chameleon, dances in solace with the ceaseless rhythm of time, forever poised to encapsulate an era for the eager souls who seek knowledge and understanding within its sanctuary. As the world grapples with the aftermath of a tumultuous period, marked by societal deconstruction and global crises, the collective consciousness remains suspended in a state of reset. Kalakriti, a bastion of art, eagerly anticipates its forthcoming exhibition, Sands of Time II.“The concept of time functions as an archive of all incidents, historical, political, social and personal having different meanings for different people and perspectives. It serves to speak through visual dialogues and changes with the shifts in society which the artist uses through their personal experiences across time,” curator Suroopa Chatterjee shares. Avijit Dutta, Karl Anto, Archisman Roy, George Martin and others — the masterminds behind this grand symposium, yearn to unravel the mysterious tapestry woven by the human experience, delicately exploring the nuances of time’s enigmatic embrace.

“The modern person is proud and refuses to admit when they do not know something. My art is a humbling opportunity to learn new things and revisit the childlike joy of being surprised. Whatever you learn, you share it meekly,” George tells us. Step inside the gallery to witness the convergence of the extraordinary and the mundane, the ephemeral and the everlasting. Each stroke of the brush, each sculpture wrought from the depths of imagination, each captured moment frozen in time, bears bystander to the profound shifts and resounding echoes of the past years. Archisman tells us, “In my sculptures, I transform ordinary objects into monumental symbols. They serve as a reflection of our everyday lives. Objects that are often overlooked and lack a sense of importance are given an iconic presence. Even a simple stool or a small structure becomes a display for objects typically found on the outskirts of our homes. I arrange them in a way that resembles statues placed in public spaces, elevating their significance and inviting viewers to reconsider their perception of these humble items.”

We catch up with Karl Anto, a visionary sculptor, who unveils his mesmerising artwork titled Seed: The Transformation. Anto invites us to contemplate the intricate nature of the human mind, drawing a captivating parallel between the mind and a seed. “Art becomes a catalyst for introspection, a visual symphony that resonates with our innermost thoughts and emotions,” he shares. The artwork serves as a mirror, reflecting upon the duality within ourselves. Anto explores the relationship between the perceived self — the image we project to the external world — and the portrayed self — the essence of our being that lies beneath the surface.

Free entry. Preview on July 7. 6.30 pm. At Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills. — chokita@newindianexpress. com @PaulChokita