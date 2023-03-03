Anuradha Gupta of Paper Love by Anuradha turned her love for crafts into her profession

Ever wondered how it would feel to turn your hobby into one of the most unpredictable professions? Anuradha Gupta of city based paper-craft label Paper Love by Anuradha is someone who is literally living her dream by doing the same. While arts & crafts might not be the usual career choice for many, Anuradha’s ten year old brand has definitely carved its niche in the handmade paper-craft market. She talks about all things art and shares more about Paper Love by Anuradha with us ahead of Women’s Day.

When did you discover your love towards arts & crafts and how did you conceptualise Paper Love by Anuradha?

I have always had a thing for art and crafts for as long as I can remember. I remember sketching, colouring and using cut & paste techniques to make cards since I was a child, and it’s been about twenty years that I took it up seriously. The first time I displayed them was at my friend’s exhibition and I remember all of them being sold out in just a few hours, with a couple of extra orders already.

Paper Love by Anuradha happened ten years back and it seemed like the most apt name that would describe my love for paper. Earlier it was difficult to find proper materials but that’s not an issue anymore as most of the things are now available online. Since all my products are handmade they tend to be a bit expensive. Earlier people were not willing to pay so much for just cards. But now that’s changed after they have seen my work.

How has the journey been from turning your passion into your profession?

My passion is my therapy as it keeps me happy, calm and occupied. My passion helped me get through a difficult phase of life and proved to be therapeutic for me, when I was trying to conceive for almost 8 years, without any luck.

What are some lessons you have learned as an entrepreneur in the world of art and crafts?

My business originally started as a hobby many years ago. Through these years I have learnt that one should not be afraid of posting stuff on social media or anywhere with the fear of getting copied. I know that if they are copying me they just aren’t good enough. And this makes me strive to be even better.

How do you keep yourself motivated to ideate new things?

I keep learning new techniques online to keep myself motivated. I also do a lot of research on Pinterest and craft blogs.

Take us through the products you offer at this moment?

Currently I’m doing gift tags, general cards, personalized cards, special occasion cards, envelopes, baby books, scrapbooks and memory books to name a few on pre order basis as it’s a one woman show. I do everything myself from ideating, designing to cutting and pasting.

Is there any other form of craft that attracts you?

I like to do doodling, painting and also colouring.

How do you decide on the colour palettes, motifs, designs for each occasion? Is there any signature pattern that you adhere to?

I love flowers and colours so that’s what reflects on my card designs. I do customise as per my client requests, but my signature pattern has to be floral.

Your message to other women who want to take up paper craft as a profession?

Everyone should have a hobby that gives them happiness, and if you can make it your profession then there’s nothing better. If you are not happy doing what you are doing it’s not the right thing for you. Your work shouldn’t feel like a burden because the minute it starts feeling like one, you stop being creative.