City-based gallery's ongoing exhibit chronicles a confluence of metaphors 

Young contemporary and established artists in the continuing exhibition Mélange demonstrate a confluence of memorial impressions and footprints from lived experiences. Spectators are guided through an eclectic gallery setting to witness how each artist has recorded one’s personal journey in descriptive realism, to convey a visual biography. One overarching feature that struck us was – all artists from the group show rendered their creations in meticulous detail. For one, Sumanto Chowdhury took us to a dreamy countryside wherein the huts that stood out seeped hatching and cross-hatching textures in gleaming tinges of vermillion and brick pink.

“Since I observe nature and the breathtaking scenes, I am fortunate to experience, I would characterise my work as dynamic, colourful, and energetic,” participating artist Sumanto tells us. His effervescent artistic side is displayed to the aesthete through a combination of lines, symmetry and pencil work. He focuses on cartographic spaces from the perspective of minuscule architecture and crafts reliefs, sculptures, and rural lifestyle, together with three-dimensional pieces – all that capture his blissfully fictive world. Sumanto uses vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges to reawaken the viewer’s dormant joy and jollity.

Let it take 30 days or more to complete one piece, artists solely immerse themselves in their creative process without being hindered. Sumanto simply went with where his art took him. The artist loves to study Indian miniature paintings – tiny but mighty works of art which take him back to the Mughal era. “Even a tree must depict multiple identities,” he adds. Sumanto, who has also shown his artistic proliferation in other mediums such as wooden sculptures, and printmaking, wants his art to be remembered for his colours, architectural designs and details.

Viveek Sharma is another multidisciplinary artist who combines various mediums such as painting, drawing, photography, and video to explore his observations and perspectives on contemporary Indian society. His work reflects the complex nature of Indian cities, where tradition and modernity coexist in a dynamic mingled with turbulence. His paintings are known for their vibrant colours and elaborate details – sharp, angular lines and bold colours convey a sense of tension or perhaps, aggression, while some soft, flowing lines and muted pigments speak of tranquillity. He uses layering and glazing to create rich textures and depth in his work. He often uses these mediums to capture the everyday lives of people in Indian cities, highlighting their struggles and triumphs.

The artist’s fascination with spirituality and its various manifestations is evident in his recent series of portraits of sadhus. These portraits capture the heart of the sadhu community – spiritual seekers who renounce material comforts in search of a deeper understanding of life’s purpose. Their faces, marked with wrinkles, reflect their wisdom, experience, and controlled sentiment. Viveek’s use of vibrant colours and intricate details illustrate the unique characteristics of each face while also showcasing their shared pilgrimage.

It also seems that KK Gandhi draws inspiration from the beauty and culture of Kashmir life to enrich his landscape paintings. Infusing elements of the region’s natural beauty, with its snow-capped mountains, scenic lakes, and lush forests, into his works, he is able to create a sense of depth and mysticism that goes beyond simply capturing the physical landscape. This approach allows his paintings to tell a richer, more nuanced story about the people and heritage of the place. “I also add a sense of personal connection and authenticity to my work,” the artist tells us, adding how he falls back on his observations to encapsulate the spirit and beauty of the Kashmir valley – the everlasting melting pot of cultures and civilizations that it has been.

We catch up with Nagesh Goud who chronicles Indian mythology and folklore, as well as references to nature and the human form. His art is characterised by its expressive and experimental approach to recording the story of Rama and Sita. Invariably enlightened by the epic, Ramayana, the artist encapsulates rich imagery, complex characters, and themes of love, loyalty, and duty. “Being an officer’s child, I have been privileged enough to move around cities and what specifically attracted me about my travels is the temples, invoking the divine – the gods and the goddesses,” he tells us.

On view till March 21. At Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills.

