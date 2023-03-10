Sastry Sanyasayya records a traveller's memoir

Sastry Sanyasayya’s passion for creating visually captivating and contemplative spaces is on display at his solo show titled Redefined Spaces, which showcases his ability to use colourful geometrical forms and through his canvas, transport viewers into intergalactic spaces.

The artist draws his inspiration from deep within his creative soul, infusing his art with lots of lines, shapes, and hues that reflect his unique perspective on the world. Through his work, he invites viewers to join him on a journey of exploration and discovery, encouraging them to engage with the beauty and complexity of his art in their own way. Redefined Spaces is simply another platform where Sastry familiarises us with his ability to create immersive and contemplative spaces and through his work, leaves a lasting impression on anyone who experiences it.

It’s impressive to hear that Sastry has been working as an artist in Hyderabad for 34 years. Even more impressive is the fact that he is self-taught, which speaks for his innate talent and dedication to his craft. He has had to rely on his own experimentation, exploration, and learning to develop his artistic skills and style. This requires a lot of hard work, determination, and passion, and it is clear that Sastry possesses all of these qualities in abundance. Despite not having formal training, Sastry’s work speaks for itself, and his ability to create such breathtaking and contemplative pieces is a testament to his natural talent and years of practice. “I feel MF Hussain’s powerful linework has greatly inspired me. In general, I am in awe of art history. My quick paintings and illustrations focus on buildings – they bring out the child in me. Everyone draws buildings and houses as a kid. I draw happy houses and happy families,” he tells us.

Interestingly, Sastry employs both acrylics and oils in his art and has also experimented with using earth pigments mixed in oils. He seeks to depict society and childhood memories from the fish-eye perspective which allows him to capture a unique and intimate view of the world and to convey his experiences and emotions in a way that is both personal and relatable. In terms of his artistic style, Sastry’s work is characterised by an unconventional and spontaneous interplay of lines, light, colours, and shades. This approach gives his art a sense of energy and movement and helps to convey the dynamic and ever-changing nature of the world around us.

“As an artist who is not afraid to experiment and push boundaries in my work, I like to blend different techniques and materials,” he adds.

Continuing till March 31. At Gallery Spaces, Banjara Hills.

