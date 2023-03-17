NGMA presents a special exhibition that launched on Women’s Day

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) Bengaluru presents Chiselled, an exhibition of sculptures by women artists. The exhibition is being organised to commemorate International Women’s Day 2023 and showcases six artworks by four artists. Darshan Kumar YU, Deputy Curator of NGMA Bengaluru lets us in on the ongoing exhibition.

Talking about why the exhibition has been titled as Chiselled, the curator says, “This is a sculpture exhibition. Chiselling is something that is related to sculpting, where they carve about a portion from the sculpture. Chiselled also works as a metaphor when we say that women have chiselled in a male-dominated art society. So, it also represents the power that women have.”

National Gallery of Modern Art

The exhibition features works of Pushpamala N, Latika Katt, Anila Jacob and Meera Mukherjee. Revealing more about the artworks on display, Darshan says, “The materials with which the sculptures are made are different. Pushpamala’s work is on Terracotta, while Anila works on wood, copper and sometimes on zinc. So, every artist has used a different material and they have brought out their own style in it.” Darshan himself is an artist, whose interest in art began at an early age.

“I used to draw a lot during my younger days. My friends used to encourage me a lot. One day, my brother told me about Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. Since my interest in art was still there, I joined the institute and there has been no turning back since,” he explains.

Latika Katt

“We are curating a show of works by Devraj Dakoji, a printmaker from Hyderabad. We are also planning to have a talk, a presentation and an interaction with younger artists. We also want to bring women, who are performing artistes into the event, who will share their journey and working processes with us,” Darshan says signing off.

Ongoing. At National Gallery of Modern Art, Palace Road

