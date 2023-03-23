After 3 years, CIMA Art Mela returns to Delhi’s India Habitat Centre

The Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA), one of the premier art centres of India, is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated CIMA Art Mela, an affordable art fair, after a three-year hiatus. The fair will take place in Delhi from March 24–30 at the Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre and showcase over 1,500 artworks, representing both contemporary and traditional paintings, graphics, printmaking, digital prints, and photography.

This year, 80+ artists will be participating at the fair including some renowned artists like Arpita Singh, Paramjit Singh, Jogen Chowdhury, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Paresh Maity, Baiju Parthan, Madhvi Parekh, Jayasri Burman, Rm. Palaniappan, Ramananda Bandyopadhyay, Samir Aich, Babu Xavier, Gourishankar Soni, Anwar Chitrakar, Swarna Chitrakar, Sanjay Kashinath Sable, Sonal Varshneya, Yashpal Singh, Swapnesh Vaigankar, Prashant Patil (Cima awardee), Satyaranjan Das (Cima awardee), among others.

CIMA Art Mela was conceptualised with the idea of making art accessible to a wider and deeper audience, and it has since become India's largest affordable art fair. It informs and educates the viewer while revealing that good art is not only for the elite. The fair features a curated selection of art, screened and selected by CIMA's curatorial team. Many of the young artists participating are national awardees and CIMA Award winners. A part of the proceeds from the CIMA Art Mela will be donated to the Art and Heritage Foundation, the non-profit wing of CIMA, and used for various projects to benefit artists and promote art and culture.

"We are excited to bring back CIMA ART MELA after a three-year hiatus and provide an opportunity for art lovers to view and purchase high-quality and meaningful art at affordable prices. Our goal is to make art accessible to everyone and create a platform that educates, informs, and inspires," said Rakhi Sarkar, Director of CIMA Gallery. The fair promises to be an exciting opportunity for art enthusiasts, collectors, and the general public to experience the world of art and take home a piece of original artwork at an affordable price.

What: CIMA Art Mela

When: March 24–30, till 8 pm

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, New Delhi