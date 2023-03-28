Tao Art Gallery and Bougainvillea Art Gallery join hands to celebrate hand-embroidered visions of Brinda

Artist Brinda has redefined the intersection of art and design through her creative brand Morii. As a student of design, her passion for textile art and design has pushed her to establish a solid and inspiring ideology and perception of art. Her works will soon be put up on display at Tao Art Gallery, in collaboration with Bougainvillea Gallery in a show titled The Still and Sanguine: Stitches by Morii. The exhibition aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of embroidery as an artistic technique and stands as a testament to the power of creativity and community.

"Each of the pieces to be put up on display is a unique collaboration between me and woman artisans who work relentlessly to bring my designs to life. My aim is to transcend beyond the traditional roots of embroidery to produce visually striking pieces that bring out the spirit of abstract painting,’ shares Brinda, who is deeply committed to empowering and supporting the craft communities, particularly that of female artisans.

Brinda draws inspiration from natural landscapes such as the fluid movements of water, striking patterns of ripples and waves, and the gentle sway of the wind. Through 'The Still & Sanguine', Brinda captures the power of minimalism that expects its viewers to be left with a strong sense of peace and introspection. Eventually, the visuals settle into the stillness and philosophy in the sanguine.

“We are delighted to bring forward Morii’s slow-stitched, conscious storytelling. Enabling Morii to shape this narrative has been a curatorial pleasure. Our shared ethos of supporting artisans is embodied in this unique show, transcending traditional roots, yet staying grounded in ‘The Still and Sanguine’,” expresses Ishita Parikh, founder of Bougainvillea Gallery.

“Hand embroidery techniques have forever been an integral part of Indian tradition, mostly used to create intricate, heavy patterns on clothing or interior accessories. Today, with the advent of modern machinery, handcrafted embroidery is dying a slow death with only a handful acknowledging its true value. Morii is one such brand that understands the importance of hand embroidery and tries to preserve it through the hands of female artisans. Fluid, abstract landscapes come together to narrate beautiful stories of creativity and community. We are glad to be a part of and have invested in this exciting and artistic storytelling session ahead,” concludes Sanjana Shah, creative director of Tao Art Gallery.

The exhibition will be on display up till April 10th