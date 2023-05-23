12 plus creative coders to present digital artworks at Bengaluru’s Art Of Code exhibition   

If you're in Bengaluru, then the city is soon to become a host to a month-long digital art exhibition that uses the coding skills of the artists to produce artworks.The exhibition titled Art Of Code celebrates the convergence of art and technology. It offers visitors a diverse range of digital works displayed on high-resolution screens. Patrons have the opportunity to scan and purchase the exhibited NFT artworks to be on display at Social Cafe from May 27 to June 27. The exhibition aims to support unique NFT art crafted with intricate coding techniques, resulting in both static and dynamic visuals that evolve and transform whenever the code is executed. The exhibition will display works of influential NFT artistes like Karthik Dondeti, Pixelkar Nitant, Beardcoded, Aranya, KALA, Varundo and more where patrons gain exclusive access to their NFT artworks.

A digital artwork

The exhibition is helmed by a collaboration between The Tezos India, a prominent entity promoting the adoption of blockchain technology and Social Cafe that is known to support grassroot level artists.

“We are excited to partner with SOCIAL and facilitate this celebration of creative coders, which brings to life the works of 12+ creative coders of Indian origin. The world of art has transformed greatly with the growing intervention of technology and Generative Art which started off in the 1950s has now come to the forefront of our society. Through this exhibition, titled ART OF CODE, we look at NFTs from a technical as well as the creative perspective, where the blockchain and computational technology is used to take digital art to new heights,” says Varun Desai, Head, Tezos India Arts & Culture (TIAC).



May 27- June 27. At New Bel Road Social, Bengaluru. 9 am onwards.



