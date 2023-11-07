Home Culture Art

Jogen Chowdhury’s art on display in Mumbai

The exhibition is on till November 25, 2023

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  07th November 2023 01:40 PM   |   Published :   |  07th November 2023 01:40 PM
Snowball Studios in Mumbai hosts Gallery Art Exposure's curated exhibition of Jogen Chowdhury's art, spanning 1955-2023, showcasing his exploration of human angst, social reality, and context position

An artwork from the exhibition

Want to immerse yourself in the layered and perspective-oriented art of Jogen Chowdhury? Then head over to Snowball Studios, Mumbai for a curated exhibition of Chowdhury’s art and paintings, right from the archives of 1955 to 2023 on behalf of Gallery Art Exposure. The exhibition has been curated by Jesal Thacker and Soumik Nandy Majumdar. It is titled 'INTO THE HALF LIGHT AND SHADOW GO I'. The curatorial idea of the exhibition traces the artist’s willingness to face human angst, social reality, context positioning, and much more.

What: Art Exhibition

Who: Artworks by Jogen Chowdhury and curated by Jesal Thacker and Soumik Nandy Majumdar

When: till November 25; 11 am – 7:30 pm

Where: Snowball Studios, Mumbai 

