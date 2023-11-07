Jogen Chowdhury’s art on display in Mumbai

Want to immerse yourself in the layered and perspective-oriented art of Jogen Chowdhury? Then head over to Snowball Studios, Mumbai for a curated exhibition of Chowdhury’s art and paintings, right from the archives of 1955 to 2023 on behalf of Gallery Art Exposure. The exhibition has been curated by Jesal Thacker and Soumik Nandy Majumdar. It is titled 'INTO THE HALF LIGHT AND SHADOW GO I'. The curatorial idea of the exhibition traces the artist’s willingness to face human angst, social reality, context positioning, and much more.

What: Art Exhibition

Who: Artworks by Jogen Chowdhury and curated by Jesal Thacker and Soumik Nandy Majumdar

When: till November 25; 11 am – 7:30 pm

Where: Snowball Studios, Mumbai