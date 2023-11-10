Artist Trupti Joshi’s Second Self personifies artefacts through an interplay of light and shadow

While art is open to different interpretations, it’s fascinating to explore how artists guide us to understand the world around us. Through the vivid brushstrokes and carefully intertwined hues on the canvas, they not only unveil a visual spectacle but also serve as a masterful guide, allowing us to glean varied insights and perspectives that would otherwise evade the naked eye. Hailing from Indore, Madhya Pradesh and now based in Vadodara, Gujarat, a talented artist — Trupti Joshi, is gearing up to present her painting exhibition Second Self in Hyderabad. She often strives to spotlight the elements of everyday life, shedding light on those mundane aspects that often escape our attention despite their frequent presence. Well, life’s experiences and impressions, the imprints left by all that unfolds around her, persistently inspire her artistic journey.

Trupti’s artwork unveils a captivating series of paintings that eloquently depict a bygone era through old, antique (vintage) utensils prevalent in households. Within her paintings lie bronze utensils, the familiar ceramic pickle jars, and kettles — cherished remnants of our ancestral kitchens. These heavy metal treasures have not only endured the passage of time but also serve as repositories, embodying a lineage gracefully passed down through generations within our families.

Trupti Joshi's artwork

Trupti’s distinct artistic touch is evident in her attempt to incorporate shadows into each of her paintings. This technique of pairing each object with its shadow adds a deeper layer of meaning to her artwork, extending beyond what meets the eye. She says, “My visual composition Second Self speaks about our shadows that are constant reminders of who we are. No matter what we do, or where we go, our shadow always remains true to us. On an otherwise blank canvas, they add a dimension unknown to the subject. At times, what we are is reflected by the shadow that often creates an intriguing aspect, representing us in the unpredictable strength in response to a certain situation or stimuli.”

In Trupti’s series, the objects serve as metaphors for human beings, while the shadows cast represent their intrinsic inner strength. These everyday items echo the resilience that people possess, showcasing their ability to mould themselves to navigate various situations. Sharing her deep affection for vintage objects, she says, “These utensils have been passed down through generations and remain constant companions during household events, celebrations, and festivals. Over time, they also develop a kind of tan over them and maybe lose their shine.” The artist points out that just like these utensils, we, too, acquire our own “tan” or “experiences” over time that mould us into who we are today.

Trupti has expressed that her life experiences, including the loss of her husband a couple of years ago, have subtly influenced her artwork. This series also takes the artist back to her childhood, evoking fond memories spent with her grandmother. She recollects her grandmother’s collection of ceramic jars, a repository for pickles, ghee, and various food items. The artist cherishes these memories of arranging and caring for her grandmother’s unique collection of utensils.

Free entry. November 10, 7 pm.

The exhibition will go on till November 28.

At Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi