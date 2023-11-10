8th Anniversary special: Here's how Hyderabad's culture is experimental and beyond binaries

Cities remould when they embrace a multitude of cultures, shaping them into vibrant hubs that transcend mere economic and physical outlooks; they emerge as epicentres of cultural diversity. Within the bustling streets and towering skyscrapers, cities like Hyderabad cease to be mere urban centres; they evolve into dynamic cultural crucibles. They not only host a medley of traditions but also redefine the very essence of cultural accommodation and assimilation. The coexistence of native customs and the traditions brought in by settlers imbue the city with a richness of experiences.

While modern cities worldwide exhibit a semblance of cosmopolitan culture, what sets them apart is the enduring influence of their indigenous roots. In Hyderabad, the foundations of its endemic culture are so deeply entrenched that they permeate every aspect of daily life. Hyderabad’s cultural mosaic speaks volumes of this phenomenon, where myriad influences seamlessly blend into the city’s collective identity. The traditions of yore, intertwined with global nuances, find expression in the city’s outstanding mannerisms. This amalgamation isn’t merely a surface-level fusion but an integration, where the echoes of the past harmonise with the rhythms of the present.

In Hyderabad, cultural diversity isn’t just a concept; it’s a way of life, where the city’s heartbeat reverberates with the sweet-sounding blend of traditions, making it a living example of the enduring power of cultural synthesis. Kalakriti Art Gallery epitomises the dynamic interplay between art and the public sphere. We speak to the gallery’s director, Rekha Lahoti, who recalls this October’s inventive Wall Art Project by Sandre, a Breton artist based in Paris, who seamlessly merged urban aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. “The gallery redefines the traditional paradigms of art exhibitions and vernissage, exceeding mere displays to foster engaging conversations about art. I introduce artists not just as creators but as storytellers, shaping the narrative of our cultural landscape. What sets Kalakriti apart is its holistic approach to art appreciation, going beyond the confines of its physical space to embrace the streets of Hyderabad. Through initiatives like street art projects around Necklace Road and the Maqta area, the gallery brings art to the masses, turning the city into a canvas that breathes life into art,” she tells us.

The movement within the masses, facilitated by art, becomes an exploration of ownership and belonging. Whether it’s through gallery exhibitions, showcasing at prestigious events like the India Art Fair, or the striking Art Café, a harbour for functional art, Kalakriti endeavours to create a comprehensive art experience. Offering diverse mediums such as ceramics, pencils, and acrylics, they invite the audience to immerse themselves in the captivating world of creativity. “To me, art isn’t just a visual spectacle; it’s a transformative journey, an embodiment of emotions and expressions, inviting everyone to take home a piece of art that resonates with their soul, leaving them with a profound sense of fulfilment at the end of the day,” Rekha adds.

When it comes to music, city-based indie band, Chitrapuri Talkies celebrated its first anniversary this September, a milestone marked by an evening of musical marvels and culinary delights at the chic Moonshine Project. The anniversary bash, hosted under the starlit September sky, was not just a commemoration but a musical feast for the soul. “What sets Chitrapuri Talkies apart is their ability to seamlessly fuse Brazilian beats, Latin rhythms, and the raw energy of hard rock. We are not just about rendering tunes into mesmerising mashups,” says Aravind Kanaparthi, keyboardist of the band. With a nod to innovation, they ingeniously intertwine with the crowd’s eclectic tastes. In just a year, the band’s success echoes the broader trend in cities, where independent artistes are finally finding their rightful platforms. “Just five years ago, the indie music scene lacked robust avenues, but now, venues are embracing and promoting these talented musicians, allowing them to flourish creatively,” Aravind adds.

In the quaint of everyday life, photographer Ramesh Babu Kandukuri, who runs his Samanyashastram photo gallery, captures moments that often go unnoticed — a solitary toddler taking his first steps, a nurturing mother delicately grooming her child, a graceful middle-aged woman draped in the traditional Gochi Kattu standing against the ancient village walls, and a group of women immersed in cheerful conversations. These snapshots of ordinary existence are the essence of Ramesh’s photography, a heartfelt celebration of life’s simple yet profound moments. Since the era of the Nizams, the city has not only prospered economically but has also flourished culturally, boasting splendid architectural marvels and bustling business hubs. Ramesh talks about late Lala Deen Dayal, the revered photographer, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh and eventually became the chief photographer of the Nizam of Hyderabad.

Ramesh says, “His remarkable work documented a wide array of subjects, including historical monuments, magnificent constructions such as the Golconda Fort, and even the devastating Musi River floods in 1910. He recorded the challenges faced by the city, leaving behind a legacy of invaluable visual records that continue to inspire generations. Hyderabad stands as a convergence point for various domains, radiating a cosmopolitan aura that has enchanted its inhabitants. The cosmopolitan heart has become an integral part of Hyderabad’s identity.” Interestingly, Ramesh, who also inherited his love for photography, despite being introduced to the camera at a young age, was led to passionately acknowledge the unsung heroes of life. “I follow the footsteps of Lala Deen. As much as I love the ordinary, one can see Hyderabad’s charm in my work. I like to immortalise the essence of the city’s cosmopolitan ethos, celebrating the ordinary yet extraordinary stories that unfold amidst its bustling streets. Each photograph reflects tradition and modernity,” he shares.

For jazz artiste George Hull, despite the genre’s niche appeal, it finds its pulse in the hearts of techno enthusiasts and Telugu music aficionados alike. Every Sunday, the soulful tunes of George and his band reverberate through the halls of ITC Kohenur, creating a melodious ambience for brunch-goers to savour. The city eagerly anticipates the Hyderabad Jazz Festival, a biennial extravaganza slated for December 2, where George Hull with his collective of musicians takes the stage alongside American and German counterparts, and two other Indian bands, assembling international collaboration. What makes George’s music special is its ability to bridge generational and cultural gaps, akin to jigsaw pieces fitting seamlessly into Hyderabad. “My performances, whether solo or with a trio, and sometimes even featuring seven to eight talented musicians, are not confined by rigidity; flexibility and spontaneity are the essence of my art.

The choice of ITC Kohenur as our venue, despite the higher costs, caters to a discerning audience, a witness to the city’s cosmopolitan spirit. Drawing inspiration from jazz scenes abroad, my music becomes a bridge, connecting global travellers to a familiar yet novel musical experience. I seek to create a broader presence for jazz in Hyderabad, ensuring that it is not just heard but felt, experienced, and cherished by all who encounter its notes,” he tells us.

Sundays in Hyderabad mean uproarious laughter-filled evenings, as the city finds itself immersed in the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene. The popularity of comedy shows has soared. Each week, Hyderabad eagerly anticipates the arrival of a fresh set of comedians, ready to tickle funny bones at various venues throughout the city. On this particular Sunday, comedy enthusiasts were in for a treat, heading out to catch shows at different locations such as Aaromale, Shilpakala Vedika, and Qofee.

We catch up with Rohit Swain, a much-loved stand-up comedian based in Hyderabad, whose wit and humour continue to make Sundays in the city memorable and laughter-filled. “The city’s incredible energy, coupled with its multicultural audience, fuels our performances, making every show an unforgettable experience. Hyderabad has this cosmopolitan spirit that adds depth and diversity to our comedy, creating a dynamic atmosphere where people from all walks of life come together, sharing laughter and forging connections in this lively, inclusive space,” he shares.

Furthermore, Hyderabad is no less in theatre too. Theatre ensemble Sutradhar’s director and founder Vinay Varma says that the art form here has been as cosmopolitan as in any other city. With the impending Manam Theatre Festival, things will become even better — an event honouring performance, culture, and community, is set to take the city by storm later this month. The month-long theatre pageant promises a compelling showcase of performances in English, Hindi, Telugu, and more, encompassing puppetry, live music, dance, and masking.

“Manam, as the title suggests, is a sense of belongingness and that’s what the festival aims at. A new concept for Hyderabad theatre showcasing homegrown talent in its full glory. The young, energetic team seems to be all raring to nail it with such superb publicity being initiated. Hopefully, the audience will rise to the occasion and not make it a source of entertainment exclusively,” Vinay shares.

