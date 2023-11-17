Digital November Festival is back and how!

The Alliance Française of Madras in partnership with The Embassy of France in India and The American Center is presenting Digital November that embraces modern art and technology. Every year in November, Alliance Française network celebrates the month of digital culture — the festival of all things digital, held throughout France’s cultural network. The seventh edition of Novembre Numérique will once again raise the questions about forms, practices, uses and challenges of digital technology in every corner of the world.

Here’s a sneak peek into the festival’s offerings.

 An Augmented Reality Exhibition: Midi Minuit, an exhibition of AR by 11 French artists, was born of the desire to bring together the creme de la creme of French illustration around a single theme. Most of them come from the world of animation, so it seemed only natural to take these artists on a journey towards an infinite loop, that of the passing days. From the seashore to the plush interior of a middle-class flat, from the rising tide to space travel, they question our relationship with time and the life that passes us by.

Witness an endless cycle between day and night through the lens of 11 globally-acclaimed artists. Featuring works from eminent artists including Tom Haugomat, Vincent Mahé, Bruno Mangyoku, Pierre De Menezes, Théo Guignard, François Maumont, Johan Papin, Kim Roselier, Juliaon Roels, Florent Remize, and Lila Poppins. Curated by renowned French illustrator, graphic, and motion designer Aurélien Jeanney.

Then there is Les Voyages extraordinaires d’ Axel, a journey to AR through a book by Aurélien Jeanney.

Also read: Even Picasso had to practice, practice: Sketchbooks on display show whimsy, humor, determination

 Escape: A Journey to the Heart of Digital Cultures: Dive deep into the evolution of the internet, big data, cyber-surveillance, and the pervasive digital environment. The exhibition is an ode to the pioneers, the artists, the cyberactivists, and all visionaries who foresaw digital disruptions. Escape urges the audience to momentarily step back, critically examine the digital realm, and re-establish the connection with our tangible, organic surroundings.

 Virtual Reality: VR Selection Paris L’envers du décor (Paris behind the scenes): With 360° vision headsets, viewers are teleported into narratives, stories, and arts, blurring the lines between virtual and real, narrative and interactive.

 Demystifying NFT: There is a sense of mystery and misunderstanding surrounding this new form of visual currency. One thing is for certain — NFT has radically changed the way art is sold and purchased in the online arena. As artists, how can we use NFT’s (Non Fungible Tokens) to leverage the online art market, promote our careers, and gain a sense of independence?

Entry is free. Mandatory registration for NFT workshop.

November 19 to 24, 10 am to 6 pm.

VR and NFT workshop at Library of Alliance Française of Madras

AR — Midi Minuit and Escape videos and games at Espace 24, Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.

Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com

X: @rupsjain

Also read: Kochi's Cherai decks up for a multicultaral folk art splash