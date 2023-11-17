It’s comic o’clock, again!

Comics have always been a medium of self-expression and creativity. From Archies and Naruto to Marvel and DC, everyone has at some point in their life, come across, owned and loved a comic book character. Some of their legacies are so big that they are still published today — when people claim everything has gone online — and this obsession began as early as the 1930s. Even in India, we have come across an ample number of Indianised comics ranging from Tinkle, Chacha Chaudhary, Amar Chitra Katha, Tenali Raman and lots more. Comic Con in India began as a way to provide Indian comic enthusiasts a platform to meet some of their beloved authors and cartoonists and the upcoming 11th edition of Comic Con in Bengaluru promises to be a paradise for anyone even remotely interested in the world of comics. Also, this year, look forward to performances by Nirmal Pillai, Rohan Joshi, Sahil Shah and Azeem Banatwalla, among others. The international guests include Zach Stafford (Extra Fabulous Comics), Guy Delisle (artist and animator) and Dan Parent (Archie Comics), while Indian comic icons include names like Abhijeet Kini (Kini Studios), Akshara Ashok (Happy Fluff Comics), Rahil Mohsin (Hallubol) and Shubham Khurana (Corporat). We speak to some of the headliners at this edition to bring you a preview of what the event has in store for you.

Jatin Varma (Founder, Comic Con India)

(R)- Jatin Varma

How is this edition different from the previous one?

We have revamped the entire flow of Bengaluru Comic Con, returning visitors will certainly notice it. We are investing in making the entire event more accessible and comfortable for fans. In terms of content, our gaming arena has now expanded with more experiences and tournaments on offer. The giveaways with each pass this year are bonkers! Everyone coming to the event gets their own collectors edition of Spider-Man India Comic (No.1 Issue). Lego is making its debut at Comic Con India. In addition to all this, we have experiences by CrunchyRoll, Warner Bros and Maruti Suzuki, to name a few. We’ve also got the biggest Comic Book Store ever by Penguin Random House India and the list goes on and on.

Can we expect any last-minute surprises?

Yes! That happens each time, especially when it comes to the performers.

How did you decide on the artists for this edition?

With respect to comic book artists and writers, we have quite a few empanelled with us, who are part of the event, year after year (some since the inception) and each year we try and invite some new faces as well. With respect to international guests, we aim to please the audience in Bengaluru, going by feedback surveys as well as data from comic sales. Obviously, the availability of talent also plays a part in booking these guests. We have a stellar lineup of Indian and international creators this year and I am proud of it. And in terms of performers, our aim is always to please the audience and check out new things.

Saumin Patel (artist)

What can the audience expect from you at Comic Con, this year?

The audience can get a glimpse of some of the new stuff we are doing at Indusverse along with some new art by me.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently working on a few things for feature films — Stree 2 and Ikkis and also on art for Stunt Book 2.

What are looking forward to from this year’s Bengaluru Comic Con?

Bengaluru has always been an awesome experience, especially when it comes to catching up with a lot of fans. So, I am looking forward to meeting and talking to them.

Prasad Bhat (Graphicurry)

What can the audience expect from you at Comic Con?

Audiences can expect unique art from me that will make them smile.

What are you currently working on?

I am working on some interesting mediums to showcase my art. It’s going to be a surprise.

How excited are you for this year’s Bengaluru Comic Con?

I am as excited to meet my followers and my art admirers.

Asvin Srivatsangam (Yali Dream Creations)

What can the audience expect from you at Comic Con?

The audience can expect The Caravan entire series, Codename Alpha Book 1, Rakshak origin series, Rakshak Crackdown 1 & 2 and The Village in the form of a comic book series.

What are you currently working on?

Devi Chaudhurani Chapter 2 Book 1 — written by Shamik Dasgupta; and illustrated by Abhilash Panda and Sampad. It is 60 pages. It is expected to be out by November end. This is the sequel to Devi Chadhurani Book 1 which came out in 2014. There’s also Codename Alpha Book 2 aka Codename Alpha ’97, which is an 130 paged graphic novel — illustrated by Abhilash Panda and written by Bijoy Raveendra. There’s also Variyaan Book 1 of 5 — created by Asvin Srivatsangam, written by Ashok Rajagopalan and illustrated by Tamal. Imagine a world where the ancient Chola empire has its own Batman with superpowers.

Abhijeet Kini (Kini Studios)

What can your fans look forward to at Comic Con?

They can expect some new designs and new comics from me. This includes my brand new Butterfingers comic, along with other titles and merch.



Tell us about some of your works that are currently in the pipeline?

Currently, there are a couple of pitches I am working on, some in animation. One is called Aloo and Sons, which you can check out on YouTube. Else, a lot of other comics for various publications.



What are your expectations from this year’s Bengaluru Comic Con?

I am very excited! I missed last year’s edition, so, it will be quite a gap for me since my last appearance here. I’m looking forward to meeting my friends, fans and family there.

Ravi Ahuja (Bullseye Press)

What can the audience expect from you at Comic Con?

We are releasing two brand new titles at Bengaluru Comic Con. Dracula Issue 1 — Director’s Cut and Zaalim Manjha Origins.



What are you currently working on?

Yagyaa Issue 5 and a 200-page Zaalim Manga which we are planning to release in February 2024 at

Chennai Comic Con.

Sumit Kumar (Bakarmax)

What can the audience expect from you at Comic Con?

We are coming heavily loaded this year at Comic Con. We are going to launch our sci-fi graphic novel

Karejwa, officially, with the writer Varun Grover at one of the cons. Also Aaapki Poojita, our animated series is in production and casting has been done. We will reveal our cast and show some parts of the show! Other than this, our two bestsellers have been redesigned in beautiful hardcovers — Amar Bari Tomar Bari Naxalbari and The Itch You Can’t Scratch. Last of all, our very in-demand Kashmir Ki Kahani is back in stock! So, tons to see and talk about.

What are you currently working on?

Currently, our whole studio is focused on Aaapki Poojita and that will be our focus for the next year. By August next year, you will have on your screens the story of Poojita.

How excited are you for this year’s Bengaluru Comic Con?

Absolutely batshit crazy! For us, the people in comics, it is the only place where we get to meet the mainstream public and our audiences. There are smaller events now, but nothing compares to the scale of Comic Con and this opportunity in particular, so many of our career moments are kick-started by these chance meetings. For example, the complete print run of Bakarmax this year is funded by a cos player! He is the Chacha Chaudhary of Mumbai Comic Con!

Shubham Khurana (Corporat)

What can the audience expect from you at Comic Con?

Quite like every Comic Con, there’s a lot of new and exciting stuff I have in store for my audience this year, as well. To start with, I’m planning to launch my 2024 calendar at the Bengaluru Comic Con. My last year’s calendar got a lot of love and I’m taking it up a notch this year with the design. I also make

fun interactive games for my stall every year and new ones are coming this time. I am also refreshing my merchandise, so there is a lot my followers can look forward to!

What are you currently working on?

I’m working on multiple things. I’m also adding new merch categories, most interestingly board and party games, which you can play with your colleagues. They carry the same snarky humour that Corporat Comics is known for. I’m also working on putting an anthology of my comics together, which is long overdue. Aside from that, there are multiple brand partnerships underway.

How excited are you for this year’s Bengaluru Comic Con?

I am super excited for various reasons. Bengaluru is one of my favourite cities and the largest number of my followers come from there, as well. I have also seen that Bengaluru has the most enthusiastic fans for comics and pop culture in general, which makes it one of the most fun Comic Cons. Some of the most memorable interactions I’ve had have been at Bengaluru Comic Con. What makes it even more exciting, this year, is that it is a three-day event unlike the ones in the past.

INR 899 onwards. November 17-19, 11 am to 7.30 pm. At KTPO Trade Centre, Whitefield.

