The Seagull Foundation for the Arts opens an exhibition on sculptor G. Reghu

Trust The Seagull Foundation for the Arts to present art in its uniqueness amidst the background of scores of international translations. The pleasing bookshop opened an exhibition by artist G. Reghu last week. Inspired by rural and tribal culture, the ceramic stoneware sculptures depict a way of life. We caught up with Reghu about the exhibition, his work, art philosophy, and more.

Tell us about the exhibition

This exhibition displays selected works of mine which is a mix of my previous works to recently completed ones. This is not a commercial gallery and they showcase selected artists only. That made me strive more to create a different display. The display is fantastic and has been done by Naveen Kishore. There are about 100 plus pieces. The bookshop gives a welcoming background to my pieces.

How have Elizabeth and Laurie Baker influenced you?

They were my guardians. I came into the Fine Arts field through the Baker family. I would say they ‘adopted’ me for my education and all. My work and life reflect Gandhian Philosophy inspired by them. I lead a simple life with whatever is available in the places I go to.

What kind of materials do you use and why?

I use mud or clay. It is available everywhere. That is the base of the sculptures. I have a language between mud and myself. It almost speaks to me. Whether you do stone carving, wood carving, or even metal casting the base is always mud.

Your sculptures are inspired by tribal and folk imagery. Tell us about that.

My form deals with the Indian tribal forms because the originality comes from them. There is a certain innocence in them. I have worked with human figures the most but also done animal forms.

What subjects do you work on?

Keeping my main theme tribal and rural I work with different subjects. I have done a yoga series, a head series that tries to show what is inside people’s heads, pregnant women series, my soldier sculpture is the latest work. The themes continue for three to five years but their movement or actions differ in various sculptures.

What are you currently working on?

I am working on some symbol works.

The exhibition is free and open to all at 36 C SP Mukherjee Road Kolkata 700025

Noon to 8 pm (Monday to Saturday)

Till December 22, 2023