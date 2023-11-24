Gallerie Nvya opens retrospective exhibition on KS Radhakrishnan

An artwork from the exhibition

Gallerie Nvya is currently showcasing the first-ever retrospective exhibition on sculptor KS Radhakrishnan at the Centre for Contemporary Art, Bikaner House. The exhibition named, ‘On the Road’ has been curated by art historian R. Siva Kumar and will have exhibits across five decades of Radhakrishnan’s career.

Radhakrishnan’s exceptional use of bronze throughout his career giving the otherwise heavy metal a lighter form made his works stand out. The exhibition displays sculptures from the '70s and '80s to his most recent work The Crowd (2023).

What: On The Road, an art exhibition

When: till December 14, 2023; 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Centre for Contemporary Art, Bikaner Hous e, New Delhi