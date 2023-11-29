Unboxing BLR Habba: A Cultural Melange

With Bengaluru having become a tech and startup powerhouse over the last two decades, the various aspects of the once quaint city seem to have been stripped out or overshadowed by its still-growing reputation as the Silicon Valley of India. But with a storied history that stretches to well over 500 years, the city is much more than a bastion of technology. As such, a new 11-days-long mega festival that is set to kick off on Dec 1 hopes to highlight the vibrant culture of the city that has prompted so many people – from not just India, but also the world – to call the city their home in the first place.

Unboxing BLR Habba is an amalgamation of technology, literature, design, and culture that brings together various existing cultural, literary and other entities together under a single umbrella. “There was a keen realisation that the cultural vibrancy of the city does not get the attention that it deserves. The physical infrastructure of the city (or the lack thereof) routinely makes headlines. But the soft infrastructure of the city, which all global cities like Bengaluru have – a vibrant culture, and the quality of life which attracts people from across the world, doesn’t get the same attention,” shares Malini Goyal, founder of Unboxing BLR foundation, adding “Traditionally, Bengaluru has stood for startup and tech. That’s what attracts people from across the world or even across India to the city. Apart from that, the pub culture is also widely recognised. But there’s more to Bengaluru than just tech and pubs. This city has rich cultural offerings, both traditional and contemporary. And this fest aims to be a gateway to the cultural underpinnings of the city that are lesser known.”

Modelled after global festivals like Edinburgh Festival, Unboxing BLR brings together high-profile events like the Bangalore Literature Fest, Bangalore Tech Summit, Kala Koota, Thindi Puram, Handmade crafts mela, Ranga Katte (Music, theatre, dance), Bangalore Design Week and more.Nearly 500 events across the city have been planned throughout the 11 days of the fest,including film screenings, heritage walks, food fests and more.

“There were things that showcased parts of the city’s culture already happening, like the Bangalore Literature Fest, Tech Fest and so on. But they were happening in silos. They would also be held at different times of the year. So we decided to bring everything and everyone together under one umbrella,” Goyal shares, adding, “We wanted it to be inclusive of all cultural aspects, from dance, to music, to theatre, literature, design, art and so on. Unboxing BLR Habba is like one large tent that brings together everyone working for the cultural vibrancy of the city, joining forces and then creating this mega event. It celebrates everything that Bengaluru can offer to not just its residents, but to the world at large.”