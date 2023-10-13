ArtenBlu’s show Kalpavriksha features seven award-winning artists renowned for gond paintings, golf foiling, printmaking and more  

SYMBOLISM and art converge on the canvas as the MKF Museum of Art and ArtenBlu presents Kalpavriksha, a thought-provoking group art exhibition featuring a group of highly accomplished artists. Centred around the enduring theme of the Tree of Life, this exhibition explores how this universally revered symbol finds expression in various artistic styles and mediums. “Reviving art forms, deep rooted in Indian traditions and culture has always been a part of our creative journey. This year, rediscovering another art form — textile art — using traditional techniques with contemporary ideas is a continuation of this creative journey. Kalpavriksha is universal in almost all cultures and was chosen as the central theme,” begins curator Sadhna Menon.

The Tree of Life is a symbol that transcends cultural boundaries, embodying the interconnectedness of all life forms and the cyclical nature of growth and rebirth. It stands as a sprawling family tree, illustrating the interconnectedness of all living beings as they progress through the various stages of life. Trees, revered in all cultures, symbolise life, wisdom and abundance. They also hold connotations of fresh beginnings, positive energy and even mystical powers. The annual shedding and regrowth of leaves by trees serve as a poignant reminder to embrace change and new beginnings, teaching us the art of selflessness. “Curating an exhibition of emerging and established artists converging in their creations has been an innovative experience. Seven artists have created phenomenal bodies of work drawing inspiration from the Tree of life, experimenting with different mediums and bringing in a classic yet modern twist,” she reveals.

Art by Varsha Patra



Among the talented artists featured in this exhibition is award-winning international textile designer Varsha Patra, who has employed fine kathla embroidery to create captivating textile art. Her intricate work captures the essence of the Tree of Life in delicate stitches, showcasing its beauty with a tactile and textured approach. Varsha Patra’s collection on display, Sutrakha, revitalises an ancient aari embroidery technique called khatla-work. Using just one hook needle, Varsha delicately crafts beautiful patterns on fabric stretched over a wooden frame, inspired by the local khatia or cot. Her work elegantly combines traditional craftsmanship with contemporary ideas, drawing from the timeless charm of chintz, the spirit of gond art and the textures and plants found in nature. “I’m sharing nine artworks for the show and each piece in the Sutrakha collection tells a unique story, capturing the essence of India’s rich textile heritage and the artist’s personal journey,” says Varsha.



Lokamanya Tilak National Award and the 45th Karnataka Lalit Kala Academy Award winner Manjunath Wali, on the other hand, has chosen to wield pen and gold leaf in his mesmerising pieces. “I chose to express the value of nature through my artworks. Nature is a treasure trove of heritage which is as valuable as gold. The treatment of gold within the art is to signify not just its beauty but its worth as a valuable asset to our existence and growth. It’s displayed as a puzzle that connects different trees together and promotes the need to protect and preserve their legacy,” the artist elaborates.

Art by Manjunath Wali



Sachin Deo takes a more abstract approach, using paper folding and embossing techniques to craft pieces that delve into the depths of the theme. Speaking about the two recent works on display, Sachin explains, “The artworks within this series represent a stage in the spiritual journey, encompassing the awakening. By employing minimalist aesthetics and abstract shapes, the artworks allow viewers to immerse themselves in symbolism and personal reflection. Each artwork is meticulously composed, striking a delicate balance between space and sculptural form. By employing paper folding and embossing techniques and embracing the minimalist colour palette of white and silver, this art series aims to create a transformative and meditative experience.



Adding a touch of folk artistry to the exhibition is Choti Tekam, who specialises in gond artworks. The Tree of Life has long been a central theme in gond paintings, making Tekam’s inclusion in this show a seamless fit. Kalpavriksha also boasts the works of three other prominent artists — like AM Prakash, whose works have earned him Karnataka Lalit Kala Academy, Aryabhatta and RM Hadpad awards; V Hariraam, a specialist in printmaking and Mohan Vijaya Raghavan, with a remarkable career spanning three decades in advertising, design and fine arts — who offer a multifaceted perspective that enriches

the exhibition.

Art by Mohan Vijaya Raghavan

Entry free. Art: `5,000 onwards. On till October 22. At MKF Museum of Art, Lavelle Road.



