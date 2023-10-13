City-based Kalakriti Art Gallery to showcase art exhibition Infinite Reminders

Nature graces out planet with its intricate beauty and boundless wonders. Be it lush green forests, pristine oceans, and vibrant ecosystems, all these elements manifest the profound interconnectedness that defines our world. The significance of safeguarding this extraordinary natural system cannot be overstated, for it is not solely a matter of aesthetics but one of sustaining life itself. With a conscious effort to initiate a dialogue around it, city-based Kalakriti Art Gallery is organising an art exhibition — Infinite Reminders. Two artists, Nishi Chaitanya and Priyanka Aelay will showcase their artworks at the expo.

Wildlife artist Nishi strives to capture the beauty, wonder and diversity of the animal kingdom. Each of her brushstrokes is a tribute to the intricate patterns of fur, feathers, and scales that adorn these creatures, and every canvas is a window into their habitats. The self-taught artist’s mission is to nurture empathy among people, prioritise animal welfare, and acknowledge their vital role in our world.

Artworks by Nishi Chaitanya

Her painting series at the exhibition — INDangered features striking depictions of realistic artwork — animal portraits of Indian Gaur, Red Panda, Bengal Tiger, and Indian Rhinoceros. She tells us, “I love animals. I have four pets at home including two dogs and two cats. Interestingly, the two dogs who were initially rescued, grew so deeply attached to us that they became a permanent part of our family.” Nishi has employed acrylic colours on canvas, with some of her favourite shades including burnt sienna, prussian blue, and yellow ochre. These hues frequently grace her artwork, lending them a captivating palette.

The other artist, Priyanka Aelay is known for her contemporary work which represents a lot of flora and fauna. The theme for this particular exhibition revolved around the exploration of surrealistic moments. Priyanka tells us, “I tried to translate these ideas into paintings that capture the essence of awe-inspiring experiences. For instance, during our travel journeys, we often encounter scenes, memories, and moments that leave an indelible mark on our lives, becoming cherished mementoes we carry forward. I believe these moments are universally relatable.” In the process of creating these paintings, she drew inspiration from a folk story, Bala Nagamma, which was also the focus of her thesis. She interpreted certain scenes from this folklore in her own unique way, bringing them to life through her paintings. Priyanka emphasises that her artistic journey has consistently revolved around exploring these natural elements in her paintings. In the beginning, her representations were straightforward, but as the years have passed, her art has grown to encompass intricate details and nuances inspired by Indian miniature art.

Talking about how her paintings come to life, she states, “For me, art is all about embracing the subconscious. I never plan anything before painting; I let my creative instincts guide me, allowing the canvas to come alive organically. I start with a blank canvas, apply layers, and let the details on flowers and leaves come naturally as I work.”

Free entry. October 13 to November 8, 6.30 pm.

At Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills.

