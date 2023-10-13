Jayesh Sachdev’s alternate reality takes over Tao Art Gallery

Jayesh Sachdev is set to mesmerize you with his latest exhibition which is ongoing at the Tao Art Gallery in collaboration with Galerie Geek Art. The exhibition titled Utopian Dystopia is sure to take the viewer on a quirky and whimsical ride of the alternate future. The National award-winning creator, artist, designer, and entrepreneur brings forth a world of alternate narrative, fantasy realism, and more. The artworks also incorporate the digital through an interactive AR filter. The exhibition is free and open to all for viewing.

What: Utopian Dystopia by Jayesh Sachdev

Where: Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai

When: Till November 3, 2023; 11 am – 7 pm