Jayesh Sachdev’s alternate reality takes over Tao Art Gallery

The National Award winner's solo show is whimsical, quirky, and in the fantasy realm

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  13th October 2023 05:23 PM   |   Published :   |  13th October 2023 05:23 PM

Jayesh Sachdev is set to mesmerize you with his latest exhibition which is ongoing at the Tao Art Gallery in collaboration with Galerie Geek Art. The exhibition titled Utopian Dystopia is sure to take the viewer on a quirky and whimsical ride of the alternate future. The National award-winning creator, artist, designer, and entrepreneur brings forth a world of alternate narrative, fantasy realism, and more. The artworks also incorporate the digital through an interactive AR filter. The exhibition is free and open to all for viewing.

What: Utopian Dystopia by Jayesh Sachdev

Where: Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai

When: Till November 3, 2023; 11 am – 7 pm 

