Yigal Ozeri’s artworks on display at Bikaner House, New Delhi

Art lovers cannot miss out on the solo exhibition by New York-based Israeli painter Yigal Ozeri at the Bikaner House, Delhi between October 12 and 22, 2023. The exhibition titled, ‘My Territory’ is presented by the Bruno Art Group with support from The Embassy of Israel in India and is also the debut exhibition of the painter in India. The exhibition will host exclusive artworks that have not been showcased anywhere along with installations. The over 25 paintings on display will focus on people, nature, cities, and moments that have been captured by the painter throughout his journey. The highlight of the exhibition will be a series of five paintings reflecting contemporary Delhi.

What: My Territory by Yigal Ozeri

Where: Bikaner House, New Delhi

When: October 12-22, 2023