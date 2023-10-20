City-based Aahatha Sangeetalayam is all set to present an extravagant musical concert

There are ample reasons why they say that art, in all its forms, is the very essence of human existence, providing depth and meaning to our lives in ways that words alone cannot express. Its significance is profound and multifaceted. Aahatha Sangeetalayam, a city-based organisation dedicated to the realms of music and art, is poised to captivate the audience with an enchanting music concert. The teachers at the organisation are set to grace the stage with a diverse array of performances encompassing Carnatic vocal music, violin and veena presentations, the rhythmic beats of the mridangam, and even the vivid expressions of dance, all harmoniously blended with the strokes of an artist’s brush. These presentations will take place one after the other in the first half of the show.

The line-up features the founder of Aahatha Sangeetalayam — D Jayasurya on violin, Putrevu Durga Kumar on mridangam and Rayaprolu Sudhakar on veena. Young artiste Navya Wupadrasta will enthrall everyone with her Kuchipudi dance performance while Sriya Madhuri will mesmerise the audience with vocal Carnatic compositions. Besides, Pooja Gaddam, a self-taught artist, will present her painting at the event.

Trained violinist D Jayasurya says, “Our mission is rooted in the promotion of Carnatic music. I firmly believe that a strong grounding in Carnatic music provides a gateway to mastering diverse musical forms. My goal is to introduce youngsters to the beauty of Indian classical music, and inspire them to take away valuable insights from the experience.” He will play Raghuvamsha Sudhambhudi, a musical composition set in raagam kadana kutuhalam and talam Aadi followed by Ninnu Vina, another composition in raagam Navarasa Kanada and taalam Roopaka. Kuchipudi dancer Navya Wupadrasta tells us, “I’ ll be performing Mandodari Shapadam — a piece that narrates the story of princess Mandodari marrying demon king Ravanasura. I have learnt this from my guru Dr Rudravaram Sudhakar, and this is choreographed by his guru Pasumarthy Ramalinga Sastry.” While these performances unfold, the audience will have the opportunity to witness an artist crafting a visual masterpiece in real-time, in sync with the live music and dance performances. Pooja tells us, “I’ll be painting Goddess Saraswati during the event. The artwork will revolve around the idea that music is nothing but a cosmic energy. The painting will also show a combination of art forms in the background.” She’ll be using acrylic colours on the canvas. The other half of the event will witness a group performance by all the artistes together.

Free entry. October 21, 7.30 pm.

At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.

