Gallery Spaces displays musings of farmland in upcoming art show 

Just as flowers take root in graveyards, the lavish, colourful paintings of Hyderabadi artist Srikantha Kuruva reflect nature’s beauty while revealing dark truths, particularly relating to magic realism. A regal lion and a glittering bull are the subjects in his expressionist artworks at Gallery Space’s upcoming exhibition, Collective Visions. Animals such as bulls, roosters, rabbits, goats, and fish have captivated his keen interest, possibly due to his upbringing surrounded by these creatures on his family farm. “They spark my deep curiosity about the animal kingdom. Their presence was not just a part of my childhood; it became the foundation of my lifelong passion for understanding and appreciating these magnificent creatures,” says Srikantha.

The latest iteration of Gallery Space’s consequential display unites a trio of artists — Srikantha, Thota Vaikuntam and Ramesh Gorjala — who hail from rural locations and have ties to the energetic art scene in the city.

Born in 1942 in Burugupalli, a town in the Karimnagar district of Telangana (then Andra Pradesh), Vaikuntam grew up in a family-run grocery shop. He received guidance from his mentor and renowned artist KG Subramanyan during his time there. “Every stroke on the canvas echoes the spirit of my roots and the wisdom of my teachers, painting a story that resonates with the soul,” he adds. Vaikuntam portrays the everyday life of villagers in Telangana through his art.

His paintings depict almond-eyed men and women from his village engaged in various activities, such as working in the paddy fields, carrying toddy pots on their shoulders, and going about daily tasks like visiting temples, chatting with neighbours, and fetching water from the local well.

His subjects, particularly the women from his hometown, are often depicted wearing vibrant saris, their hair tied in a bun, adorned with numerous bangles, a large red bindi on their turmeric-smeared forehead, and a striking nose ring. But his muses are unconventional in their appearance. “They hold a powerful matriarchal position, a characteristic common throughout Southern India. In my paintings, the men sport a distinctive look with a prominent tilak on their forehead and a thick, bushy moustache, clad in traditional attire,” he tells us.

While enrolled at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and finding his muse in Indian mythology, Ramesh fully embraced contemporary art by transitioning from traditional vegetable dyes to acrylic colours on canvas and handwoven paper. For Ramesh, art isn’t just a painting; it’s a holistic tale. Initially, Ramesh sketches his subjects on plain canvases. He fills them with resonant colours and intricate motifs, gradually giving the paintings a structure and a narrative.

Free entry. 5.30 pm onwards. November 4. At Gallery Space, Banjara Hills. — chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita