Sakti Burman to exhibit his latest artworks at Art Alive Gallery

Artist Sakti Burman is all set to open his solo show at the Art Alive Gallery from October 27 to 31 titled Sculpted Sagas. The exhibition will then continue online on the official website of the gallery. Burman’s latest works of art will be showcased through the exhibition which has been characterised by sculptures of Goddess Durga, Ganesh, Krishna, Shiva-Parvati, and more. His design aesthetics of subtle and stylized renditions of the mythical Gods and Goddesses along with a vibrant interplay of distinct cultures will be well reflected through the exhibits.

Who: Sakti Burman

What: Sculpted Sagas

Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park, New Delhi - 110017

When: October 27 – 31, 2023; 11 am – 7 pm

Online Exhibition: Art Alive Gallery website; Oct 31- Dec 15, 2023