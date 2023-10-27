Artist Gunjan Shrivastava to unveil solo exhibition at Lalit Kala Academy

Artist Gunjan Shrivastava is set to present her artworks to the New Delhi Audience at the Lalit Kala Academy from October 28 onwards. The artist’s solo exhibition is titled ‘Botanical Tapestry: Threads of Nature’ and focuses on the influence and inspiration of flowers in human life. The artwork itself is a combination of cyanotype and hand embroidery. The exhibits represent four sections, wherein flowers form an integral part – during moments of love, life cycle, divine offerings, and celebrations.

Who: Gunjan Shrivastava

What: Botanical Tapestry: Threads of Nature

Where: Lalit Kala Academy, New Delhi

When: October 28, 2023 – November 3, 2023

Free and open to all