City-based artist Rakhee Shenoy gears up for her first solo exhibition, ‘Presence of Absence’

As an artist, having your first solo exhibition is something that you look forward to. It’s a moment of pride and a moment of being scared. And very soon, city-based artist and designer Rakhee Shenoy will be having her first solo exhibition titled Presence of Absence. We speak to Rakhee to know more about her upcoming showcase.

Speaking about how she came up with the title of the exhibition and what the audience can expect, Rakhee says, “The inspiration for my artwork was that I am a dreamer and I wanted to give people a glimpse into my mind. My artwork explores the idea of a dreamlike comfort of imaginary elsewhere. This means that I find solace in the company of my own thoughts, memories, dreams and aspirations. This also means that I am alone here and which is why the title Presence of Absence.”

‘Pallette’ of Serenity

The works that Rakhee is going to showcase are still life artworks that are meant to challenge the perception of reality. The artist has done this by blending two and three dimensional imagery. The artwork has got a lot of different styles incorporated in them. The visuals are objects of personal significance and a lot of interior spaces against beautiful backgrounds. “What I want from the viewers is to see the artwork and come up with their own interpretations and perceptions. And at the same time while viewing it, I want them to feel or get a sense of comfort that is away from any sociopolitical pressure,” she adds.

Even though Rakhee’s works have been showcased before, all of them were part of group exhibitions and even though the idea of being on her own this time is scary, she is very excited about it. “There was a lot of prep work, a lot of experimentation before I was confident enough to put out to the world what I wanted to show them. I am a textile designer and I have worked in different places, both in India and the UK. Then I did my masters in London, which was a Master of Fine Arts. So, my practice is sort of like a crossover between art and design,” she reveals.

Fables in Frames

Her process of working is rather very interesting. It’s mixed media and involves a variety of techniques. There is hand painting, drawing, digital drawing, which is then collaged digitally. Then it is printed on archival canvas, which is then hand painted over again and hand embroidered.

Entry free. 10 am to 8pm. September 1 to 3. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.

