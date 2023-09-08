‘Master Printmaker’ Devraj Dakoji comes to Bengaluru for a much-anticipated showcase at NGMA

Animals and nature are predominating themes in the works of renowned lithographic and collaborative printmaker, Devraj Dakoji, who often credits the early morning farming activities with his father as his artistic inspirations. Now based in New York, Devraj has come to town for an in-house curated retrospective exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art where 400 plus artworks by the famed ‘Master Printmaker’ will be showcased.

Ahead of the month-long exhibition where art enthusiasts across the city can witness his evolution as an artiste in the last five decades, we speak to Devraj about what more visitors can expect, his time in NYC and much more...

Pranamu Series

Pranamu Year 1993

Tell us about this title, Master Printmaker.

Master Printmaker is a lesser-known title in India among the art fraternity and the public at large. I have special training and years of experience in the technique and printmaking medium. As a master printer, I am able to collaborate with other artists like painters, sculptors and even graphic artists who do not know printmaking.

The Wheel of Life series

You are based in New York, a city known for the MET. What makes you come back to India every now and then for your showcases?

I am Indian at heart even though I stay in New York. The reason why I stay there is because I get to practice my art as well as have the best facilities for self-teaching and collaborating. This keeps me in tune with my passion. I come to India often to share my knowledge by conducting workshops in colleges and showing my works in galleries.

What can art enthusiasts in the city expect from this showcase?

The retrospective exhibition showcases my artistic journey as a master printmaker over the last six decades. The curators Darshan Kumar, Amrutha R and Subarna Patro have comprehensively selected and curated this magnum exhibition with artworks from my initial years to 2023. From landscapes in watercolours to drawings in colour lithographs and even paintings in acrylics of the Rock and Pranamu series, there’s a lot that’s unfolding.

With the advent of AI, how do you manage to keep this art relevant?

It’s my passion. I believe whether AI or any other digital technology is there, the old techniques don’t die. Take an example of Ravi Verma’s artwork. Even today they are popular as they were done manually. AI cannot be compared with an artiste’s mindset.

Entry free. Tuesday-Friday 11.00 am to 6.00 pm & Saturday-Sunday 11.00 am to 7.30 pm. September 08 to October 10. At NGMA, Palace Road.