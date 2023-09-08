Mitra Habba aims at celebrating neurodivergent communities

Promoting awareness, understanding and acceptance of neurodiversity in our society is one of the needs of the hour and that is exactly what Mitra Habba by Mitra For Life is all about. Taking place on Saturday, Mitra Habba will be a day filled with flea markets, panel discussions, interactive music, dance, art, rhythm workshops and other engaging activities. The event will bring together artistes, musicians, corporates, special schools, vocational centres and communities. We speak to Samyuktha Raghunathan, head of operations for Mitra For Life, to find out more about this unique event.

“The event aims to bring together both the neurodivergent and neurotypical communities, where everyone can interact, participate in various activities and celebrate the idea of inclusion. Inclusion is the need of the

hour today,” begins Samyuktha.

Performers from the last edition

Some of the events that you can look forward to include the Maker’s Market — stalls showcasing a wide range of handcrafted items, an Art Showcase by the Neurodiverse — paintings that give a glimpse into the world of neurodiverse artistry, which is in collaboration with Sense Kaleidoscope; and music and movement based interactions, which is in association with SAPA Music School, Udupa Foundation, Svasti Dance School and Bruce Lee Mani.

The Sensory Art Display by Museum of Art and Photography is also one to look out for. “All these events along with various workshops will happen all throughout the day. The major part of the event is also going to be Mitra Dialogues, which is going to be panel discussions and thought-provoking conversations. We will start with a panel of neurodiverse youngsters who will talk about belongingness and voices of the neurodiverse. They will be sharing their journey till now and the challenges they have faced,” she adds.

A picture from the last edition

“We run regular weekend events with the idea of getting our neurodiverse individuals to come out. We give them a public space to interact with others. Other than that, we have our annual music performance

#unlabel, where some of our exceptionally talented musicians showcase their talent. Other than that, we have other collaborations and new opportunities for youngsters,” Samyuktha signs off.

Entry free. September 9, 10 am to 6 pm. At BIC, Domlur.

