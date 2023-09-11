Hyderabad’s Bi Pan Fest 2023 to showcase a colourful celebration of LGBTQ+ diversity

Get ready to immerse yourself in an electrifying evening of vibrant conversations, sensational performances and a celebration of the rich tapestry of bi/pan sexuality at Bi Pan Fest 2023. The event transcends mere entertainment; it's a dynamic platform designed to illuminate, educate, and embrace the beautiful spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community.

Prepare to be dazzled by the sheer brilliance of drag artist Patruni Chidananda Sastry, known for pushing the boundaries of gender expression with his unconventional performances. Witness the magic of Sravan Telu, the city's only male belly dancer, as he enchants the audience with his mesmerising moves.

Glimpses from last edition

Feel the soulful vibes of Khemaya, a rising star in the LGBTQ+ world, as their empowering music sets the stage ablaze. And be moved by the poignant spoken word poetry of Debbi Das, an accomplished artiste whose words delve deep into the LGBTQ+ experience, stirring emotions and touching hearts.

Event poster

But that's not all; Bi Pan Fest 2023 isn't just about entertainment. It's a forum where insightful discussions on gender, sexuality, consent, and safe-sex practices will light up the night. The festival will aim to create a safe and inclusive space for everyone to learn, grow, and engage.

This spectacular event is made possible by a coalition of rainbow organizations committed to promoting gender inclusivity, including Nirmaan, Queer Nilayam, Mobbera Foundation, Dark Vibe Society, Hope in a Cup Cafe, People's Choice Cafe, Raqsology, Humans of Nirvana, QWC, Debbie Designs and many more.

On September 17. At Co Karma Hitech City, near Inorbit Mall. From 6:00 PM onwards