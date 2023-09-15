Artist Sanjoy Patra presents Mythical Reflections, a solo exhibition at a city-based art gallery

Let's agree that art, in any form, has that extraordinary ability to shape how people perceive and interpret the world around them. One can often see artists, be it through music, paintings, dance, sculpture or multimedia installation, shine a spotlight on issues that may be overlooked or underrepresented in public discourse. A Gurgaon-based artist, Sanjoy Patra is poised to showcase his latest work through a solo exhibition — Mythical Reflections.

It is an innovative approach that aims to explore and depict the essence of today’s society and its individuals through the lens of timeless mythological characters. Sanjoy, whose paintings are often inspired by mythology, says, “I believe mythology is intrinsically intertwined with our culture and traditions, forming an integral part of our identity. Regardless of how modernised our society becomes, it remains difficult to separate mythology and traditions from our very being.” The paintings draw parallels between ancient mythologies and contemporary culture as a means to reflect upon and comment on various aspects of modern life. “I have tried to portray what exactly goes on in today’s society. Sometimes, it is disheartening to witness how deeply entrenched people have become in the realm of technology. There appears to be a pervasive disregard for genuine human connection as individuals increasingly prioritise incessant selfie-taking, often in the most incongruous of situations,” Sanjoy adds.

Paintings by Sanjoy Patra

He shares that the paper he used for paintings is his own creation. During a visit to Jaipur, he came across cotton paper, which left a profound impression on him. Drawing ideas from there, he endeavoured to replicate a similar kind of paper within his studio. Employing a combination of watercolour on paper and, in some instances, acrylic on canvas, he created the artwork. Sanjoy tells us, “As an artist, I am an avid observer. This innate curiosity leads me to closely study my surroundings and the people around me. I often engage in discussions with individuals delving into conversations that unravel the motivations and emotions underlying their behaviours. This, in essence, becomes an integral part of my research process.” By juxtaposing mythical characters with modern ideas, the project intends to shed light on universal human experiences, societal issues, and the evolving nature of human behaviour.

Free entry. 7 pm. September 15.

The exhibition is on view till October 10.

At Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills.

