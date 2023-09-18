Anni Kumari combines maths and art in her latest exhibits

The Tao Art Gallery Mumbai collaborated with the Treasure Art Gallery for an ongoing exhibition by artist Anni Kumari. Spontaneous Order: An Unintended Coordination of Intentional Action has been curated by Wendy Amanda Coutinho who gives Indulge a peek into the unique artworks that combine mathematics with art. She says, “Throughout the exhibition, Anni’s explorations of self-organizing systems, mathematical algorithms, and the intersection of diverse influences were curated to maintain a strong conceptual cohesion. Words like pattern, method, math, function, beauty, coordination, and more when pieced together in the context of her artworks, her inspirations, her chosen medium, and her deliberate artistic choices, formed a mosaic of comprehensive understanding. The exhibition also displays sketches, notes, research papers, etc. which creates a multi-sensory experience for the viewers.”

To know more about the unique amalgamation of maths and art, we spoke to artist Anni Kumar. Excerpts from the conversation below.

How did the idea of combining mathematical concepts and art come to you?

I grew up in an environment where mathematics, music, and craft were highly valued. In school, I excelled at computer algorithms and geometry. Spending hours plotting numbers, analysing numerical sequences, and predicting what comes next became my favourite pastime. What I love most about numbers is their ‘riddling possibility’.

When I went to art school, I wasn’t very happy with the way Indian Art History was being taught with hardly any mention of the folk and ritualistic art practises. Moreover, the practice-oriented exercises compartmentalised art, design, and craft as distinctively separate realms with hardly any scope for overlaps. For me, this didn’t seem very convincing. I knew that it was possible to create a visual vocabulary that could be more inclusive, fluid, and in sync with our indigenous craft and design sensibilities.

After art school, I took a year’s time to unlearn and study Khovar and Sorai mural art traditions from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and Kolam - floor drawing tradition from Tamil Nadu. These traditional, ritualistic practices involve mathematical properties of fractal geometry and rotational symmetry and evolve from a network of interconnected dots, sinuous lines, curves, and loops. I also discovered interesting facts about the architectural elements of ancient Indian temples. I was able to see that combining mathematics and aesthetics could result in works of art.

Would you say patterns form an integral part of your life?

Definitely, my life has been surrounded by patterns. Allow me to go a step further and say that patterns form an integral part of everyone’s daily life. If we pay close attention to things around us, we will find that patterns form an integral part of our existence, from floor tiles to ceiling decorations, from arches, pillars, window jalis, grills, gates, and other architectural elements to fabrics, stitched clothing, laces, curtains, wallpapers to pots, cups, mugs, jars, vases and furniture of all types. Patterns in nature often inspire patterns around us, revealing an elegant and intricate relationship between the natural world and mathematical principles.

For instance, you can find the Fibonacci sequence in the arrangement of leaves on branches, the spirals on pine cones, or the seeds on sunflowers. Since time immemorial, mankind has felt the need to surround themselves with ornamentation and decorative patterns of all kinds. Most regions of the world have a specific set of patterns associated with their culture, whether Chinese, Celtic, Baroque, Rococo, Victorian, Russian, or Indian. In fact, every region in our county has its distinct artistic heritage and unique patterns that reflect its historical, social, and geographical influences.

Any life lesson learned from patterns?

Instead of a life lesson, I want to highlight the challenge of swerving the widely accepted Western approaches to art by bringing them back to more distinguished and superior methodologies of Indian Art, Craft, and Design. My work and practice include imbibing and applying gained knowledge and information from Indian Art, Temple Architecture, Khovar, Sorai, and Kolam traditions, Panchang, and several other traditions. I want audiences to relook and take notice of our heritage in a new light with astonishment because it is shaped with unparalleled scientific and logical rigour that transcends modern and contemporary techniques. By rediscovering and celebrating these traditional arts, we can connect with our roots and take pride in India’s enduring artistic legacy.

How does the growing amalgamation of Science and Arts pave the way for a holistic future?

I can speak collectively when I say that our future is going to be transformed by the fusion of science and art. The power of science lies in its tools and knowledge, while art infuses meaning and emotion into human experience. Art has the power to communicate complex scientific ideas in accessible and engaging ways, making science more approachable to a broader audience. In a similar manner, the integration of art within technological and scientific domains represents a possible convergence of creativity and innovation, which will allow artists to contribute to scientific exploration by visually communicating complex concepts. Therefore future designs have the potential to seamlessly blend user-friendliness with Indian aesthetics, which will certainly contribute to a greater appreciation for our indigenous arts and crafts.

The exhibition is being held at Tao Art Gallery Mumbai between 11 am to 7 pm till September 21, 2023.