Embracing tradition and innovation: The rise of mixed media art in contemporary Indian Art

Indian contemporary artists have been at the forefront of embracing mixed media creations in recent years, giving rise to a dynamic and diverse art scene that fuses tradition with innovation. This artistic movement involves combining various materials, techniques and mediums to create unique and thought-provoking pieces that defy conventional boundaries. One of the key reasons for this surge in mixed media art in India is the country's rich cultural heritage and history.

Artists draw inspiration from India's ancient art forms, textiles and crafts, infusing them with contemporary elements to produce visually captivating works. This fusion of tradition and modernity results in pieces that resonate with both local and global audiences. Indian artists often employ a wide range of materials, such as textiles, found objects, ceramics, metals, digital media and more. These unique creations not only challenge artistic norms but also invite viewers to explore the intricate layers of meaning within each artwork, making them a vital part of India's vibrant art landscape.

In its upcoming Present Future Contemporary Art Auction, AstaGuru will present an exceptional array of mixed-media works. Here are some of their unique creations.

Vox Humana by Jitish Kallat

The presented lot comes from the oeuvre of Jitish Kallat, a multifaceted artist who embraces varied mediums, including painting, sculpture, video, photography and even telescopes, Jitish Kallat delves into themes encompassing our modern era, the cosmic realm and historical remembrance. His extensive narratives, enriched with personal, political and artistic allusions, reflect an ever-evolving India. Kallat’s creations frequently traverse different scales, oscillating between contemplations of the individual, urban streets, the nation and the cosmic expanse. This allows him to scrutinise the fleeting versus eternal, the commonplace in relation to history, and the microscopic juxtaposition with the telescopic.

Untitled by Jagannath Panda

This work perfectly encapsulates Jagannath Panda's mixed media art practice, which is a testament to the profound impact of minimalism and abstraction on contemporary art. Despite their apparent simplicity, his works possess a captivating depth that beckons viewers to explore the nuances within. Panda's art deftly blurs the boundaries between reality and illusion, with delicate forms and lines that seem to defy gravity, drawing subjects into a realm of ethereal uncertainty.

Untitled by Raqib Shaw

The artist takes a meticulous approach to executing these extraordinary creations that open up the world of the artist’s imagination to the audience. With a deft tackling of varied mediums of metallic enamel paints, gems, glitter, and rhinestone, the labour-intensive process also includes using a porcupine quill to apply these enamel paints on different surfaces, a technique similar to cloisonné used in early Asian pottery to decorate metalwork and ceramics.

The Castle of Otranto (Vision 2) by Aditya Pande

Works by Aditya Pande are made up of masses of undulating lines and frantic concentric circles, making each piece appear as if it is made up of several whirlpools of energy. The viewer’s focus constantly shifts from one density to another, some with movements that draw the eye inward while others seem to spring out of the surface with wild abandon. The artist uses computer-aided graphic design to create these hyperactive works of art. He further enhances these equation and vector-based works by overlaying the prints with materials such as ink, tinsel and acrylic paint along with beady, pop-artist eyes.

