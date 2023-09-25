This immersive art show at Kala Ghoda transforms heart’s rhythms into light and sound

Get ready to embark on a mesmerising journey of art and sensory exploration at Mumbai’s Method Kala Ghoda art gallery. The gallery is hosting an immersive art show The Effection Experience by artist Hansika Mangwani. It promises to reshape your understanding of the mind-body connection. This unique showcase offers visitors a 15-minute immersive biofeedback encounter that weaves heart rhythms, breathing patterns, and emotions in a unique format of light and sound.

The Effection Experience

In this captivating experience, your heart's rhythms become the brushstrokes, transforming into captivating gradients of light and sound. But it's not just about the visuals and audio; The Effection Experience also uses principles of colour psychology and emotional mapping to take you on a profound journey of self-discovery.

Artist Hansika Mangwani

This exhibition is more than just an art display; it's a transformative odyssey where you have the opportunity to rediscover both yourself and your environment through a fusion of sensory stimuli. It serves as a constant reminder of our deep interconnectedness, guiding us toward improved well-being.

The visionary behind this immersive art, Hansika Mangwani, is an emerging artist specialising in new media and mixed media art. While she’s currently based in Pune, her past conditioning amid a culture that focussed on meditation and inner mindfulness laid the foundation for her artistic endeavours. She discovered a profound truth - the intricate bond between the heart, breath and emotions that defines our identity and tried to portray that in her oeuvre.

The Effection Experience

In The Effection Experience, she shows how positive emotions like ecstasy, joy, and wonder synchronise heart rhythms with inhalation and exhalation patterns, bringing the body into a harmonious state. Conversely, negative emotions disrupt this symphony. That way, The Effection Experience is an open invitation for visitors to tangibly encounter this interconnectedness, fostering a deep communion with their inner selves and the outside world.



From 23rd September to 15th October. At Kala Ghoda, Bandra and Juhu in Mumbai. From 11 am -7 pm.



