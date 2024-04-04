Parallel Lines: Museum of Art and Photography in Bengaluru unveils sculpture exhibit 'Outside In: Meera Mukherjee and Jaidev Baghel'

This exhibition features 26 sculptures and six textiles from the MAP collection, a publication featuring the artworks of the artists and a film screening within the gallery. Set against the backdrop of indigenous crafts and artistic identity, the exhibition explores the two artists navigating the erstwhile shifting landscape of Bastar dhokra. Bastar dhokra belongs to the world of brassware handicrafts and is a metallurgical artwork based on a lost-wax method, which is used throughout the alloy casting.

However, their medium was not the only thread that connected them. Kuzhali Jaganathan, who has co-curated with Arnika Ahldag, explains, “Jaidev Baghel was an artist from a community of traditional metal casting practitioners, who grew out of his mold and became a modern artist. On the other hand, Meera Mukherjee was a modern artist who ventured into traditional metal casting — the idea of artisan-based workshops and how they worked — which she later used in her work. In fact,” she continues, “Meera learned from Jaidev’s father. Both Meera and Jaidev started creating and exhibiting their works from the late 1970s onwards. So, in a way, they lead parallel lives — their journeys in art began from their roots but took a turning point when they explored newer worlds and let it influence them completely.” Hence, the title – Outside In.