The art gallery in Hyderabad is set to pose another group show that captures all musings from wild woods

Nature is beautiful, serene, yet utterly indifferent and forceful, one that could inspire and awe as easily as it could inflict hardships. In group show, Whispers of Nature, the fusion of art and Robert Frost’s reflections take a step closer to the heart, weaving a narrative that not only showcases the beauty and power of the natural world but also highlights the deeply personal, almost human-like qualities that connect us to it. The exhibition, through artists like Alpesh Dave, Afza Tamkanat, and others, illustrates nature not just by observing but by feeling and engaging with it in a manner that mirrors our experiences, emotions, and cycles.

Each piece on display imbues them with life, turning landscapes, flora, and fauna into characters as complex and emotive as any human. The vibrancy of a sunset captured by one artist reflects the fleeting beauty and poignant endings in our lives, while the tranquil serenity of a forest scene by another mirrors our own quests for peace and introspection. One of the participating artists, Shampa Sircar Das will unveil her Mriga (deer) series. Elaborating on the same, she adds, “The deer has many sides — it is powerful and feisty, cautious, adventurous, and protective. But it has a great individuality, calling for people to trust their instincts and trust themselves. The work also celebrates unity which is the grand theme underlying the rich variations that exist throughout the cosmos. Whatever we see, whatever we experience, is only a manifestation of this eternal oneness.”

“In the delicate flutter of wings and the soft chirp of the morning, I find the lessons of a lifetime,” Afza tells us about her love for nature. “It’s in these small, fleeting moments that we are taught the greatest truths about love, life, and the endless dance of giving and receiving. To care for the least among us is to touch the fabric of the universe itself.” With her four years soaking in the mundane hues of Sydney, she finds magic in moments that others might overlook.

Through her windows framed in white, she watches sparrows — simple avatars of freedom and joy — as they dance and dive, painting a serene picture against the urban backdrop. Afza believes that she’s lucky to have this connection, a precious gift she’s eager to pass on to her children, hoping to instil in them the same empathy and responsibility towards nature. For her, caring for these creatures is a way to nurture character, to become a better human being.

Free entry. April 5, 6.30 pm. At Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills.