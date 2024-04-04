The ongoing group exhibit in Hyderabad decodes fantasy as a vision

Neon lights introduce an element of the surreal. At the same time with Devika Sundar's anthropological lens, she understands art as a medium of restoration and reflection, addressing invisibility, illness, and memory. Collaborating with Nikhil Narendra, Devika’s work, Babbles and Murmurs, promises an auditory complement to her visual narratives, formulating a holistic sensory experience.

Much-anticipated display, Phantasm is an eclectic ensemble, spanning anthropology, art therapy, museology, and fine arts. Together, they untwist and articulate the countless nuances of phantoms. But Phantasm is no mere flight of fancy; it’s a leap into the unknown, a declaration that fantasy can break the chains of the mundane, challenging the limits of the mind and the world as we know it. This exhibition is a celebration of the fantastical’s power to heal, disclose covert truths, and inspire a new way of seeing, hearing, and experiencing daily life with a sense of vulnerability that’s as empowering as it is delicate.

Harisha Chennangod transforms chaotic nature into geometric abstraction — a universe where the wild beauty of nature is encoded in shapes. His art serves as a conduit between the tangible essence of his chosen materials and the fleeting beauty of landscapes, offering a striking lens through which we can connect more with the world around us. Reflecting on his artistic mission, Harisha tells us, “I see my art as a bridge that connects the chaotic serendipity of natural landscapes with the human desire for structure and understanding. It’s about finding order in chaos, beauty in simplicity, and creating a dialogue between the tangible materiality of the medium and the ephemeral qualities of the landscapes I encapsulate.”

The concepts of memory, time, and space don’t just overlap — they manifest abandonment. While Ketaki Pimpalkhare’s oeuvre stands as a tribute to nature, she also uses art as a therapeutic tool for children. Aligning with this ideolo g y, Rithika Merchant’s mythological works chart the intersections of human and animal, reality and fantasy, crafting a world where new myths and identities are born. As she says, “These myths become a way of reading world views and identities across various societies in which they exist.”

Sashikant Thavudoz’s contemplative examination of the urban challenges perceptions, reveals the nuanced dialogues between man-made and natural realms and emphasises the communicative potential of materials. He loves angles, structures, monochromes, neon lights, and classifications. “It serves as the alphabet of my visual language and lets me dissect, reinterpret, and reassemble the chaos of the natural world into a form that’s both comprehensible and visually gorgeous,” he adds.

Free entry. Till May 5. 11 am to 7 pm. Closed on Monday. At Srishti Art Gallery, Jubilee Hills.