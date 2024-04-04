The seventh edition of Whitefield Art Collective unveils in Bengaluru this week

Of all the adjectives we associate with modern art, being elitist probably comes first. While there are many contrasting views, one has to accept that we live in a world that believes mostly in the former. In such cultures, therefore, the role of public art festivals is particularly important — democratising art and taking it to more stratas of society. Such an art pop-up — the seventh edition of Whitefield Art Collective — is all set to be unveiled in Bengaluru, this week.
Supported by Yuj Arts Foundation, the month-long festival will feature over 100 art installations, sculptures, paintings and photographs. This year’s chapter brings together students, emerging and well-known artists and eminent institutions in a creative exploration of the theme of Transcending Boundaries.
“The theme of each year’s edition is based on areas where we think awareness and dialogue is necessary. In the past, we have had themes focused on climate change and sustainability. This year’s theme encourages interdisciplinary exploration, allowing students from various backgrounds to collaborate and integrate different viewpoints into their artworks. In today’s interconnected world, breaking down boundaries — whether they are cultural, ideological, linguistic or physical — is a very pertinent topic. Thus, the theme allows students to explore global issues and think critically about the interconnectedness of the world and their role within it. With this, we hope to inspire students to think beyond conventional norms, encouraging them to create artworks that challenge traditional perspectives,” curator Sumi Gupta tells us.
The festival will be inaugurated by national award-winning flutist pandit Pravin Godkhindi. It will commence with the unveiling of the Kala Car, followed by a classical dance performance by students of Vivrtti Dance Company and a flute recital by pandit Pravin Godkhindi at the Garden City. The evening will begin with a viewing of Transcending Boundaries — an art exhibit at a pop-up gallery especially created for Whitefield Art Collective. The venue partner, VR Bengaluru, will be a hub of activities, with installations, exhibitions, an art bazaar, workshops, the Young Artists Program and several other events.
And who are some of the prominent artists whose works we can keep an eye out for? The curator suggests, “Apart from sculptures and other artworks created by student artists, Whitefield Art Collective will display a retrospective of works by the renowned abstract artists Gita Hudson, P Gopinath and the late Achuthan Kadallur. This year’s Kala Car has been created in collaboration with the multidisciplinary artist Pradeep Kumar, whose work is inspired by the narrative forms and decorative elements related to his native culture — the Lambani tribe. The Iconic Women Project by Kadambari Misra will exhibit photographs that bring to life stories of the unsung female icons of our history.”
One of the key highlights of the collective, this year, will be a stunning photo exhibition in association with the UNESCO New Delhi office. Based on the UNESCO publication A Braided River: The Universe of Indian Women in Science — the exhibition features portraits of women scientists who have made their mark across domains of science.
The curator further notes, “We ensure that Whitefield Art Collective is not restricted to visual arts alone. We have incorporated cinema, literature, cinema and performing arts to provide a comprehensive cultural experience. The enthusiastic reception to activities such as art film screenings, panel discussions, poetry readings and art workshops, reaffirm our commitment to creating a celebration of art in public spaces where creativity can flourish.”
An interesting session on the Art of Brewing Coffee will be hosted by Blue Tokai. The Young Artists Programme facilitated by Million Dreams Academy will allow hundreds of students to explore and express themselves through various artistic mediums. Through the screening of an art movie at PVR Cinemas, the festival will also bring together cinephiles and aesthetes. The Art Bazaar will offer a curated market for artisans to engage with their audience, accompanied by live music.
Before calling curtains on our conversation, we ask Sumi about her perspective on public art festivals like these and their influence on cultural landscapes, particularly over the last few years? “Public art festivals have become vibrant cultural touchstones within Indian cities, fostering partnerships with esteemed institutions and artists to create dynamic events and reflecting the unique spirit of each host city. Notably, it has democratised art by bringing diverse forms to a wider audience beyond traditional gallery spaces. We encourage involvement of students who actively engage in workshops and events, indicating a growing interest in art education and participation. Furthermore, the festivals play a vital role in promoting local art and culture by supporting emerging artists and artisans through various avenues such as artisanal bazaars, workshops and exhibitions across multiple disciplines,” she says, signing off.
Entry free. April 5 to May 5. At VR Bengaluru, Main Road, Whitefield.
