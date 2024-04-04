The seventh edition of Whitefield Art Collective unveils in Bengaluru this week

Of all the adjectives we associate with modern art, being elitist probably comes first. While there are many contrasting views, one has to accept that we live in a world that believes mostly in the former. In such cultures, therefore, the role of public art festivals is particularly important — democratising art and taking it to more stratas of society. Such an art pop-up — the seventh edition of Whitefield Art Collective — is all set to be unveiled in Bengaluru, this week.

Supported by Yuj Arts Foundation, the month-long festival will feature over 100 art installations, sculptures, paintings and photographs. This year’s chapter brings together students, emerging and well-known artists and eminent institutions in a creative exploration of the theme of Transcending Boundaries.

“The theme of each year’s edition is based on areas where we think awareness and dialogue is necessary. In the past, we have had themes focused on climate change and sustainability. This year’s theme encourages interdisciplinary exploration, allowing students from various backgrounds to collaborate and integrate different viewpoints into their artworks. In today’s interconnected world, breaking down boundaries — whether they are cultural, ideological, linguistic or physical — is a very pertinent topic. Thus, the theme allows students to explore global issues and think critically about the interconnectedness of the world and their role within it. With this, we hope to inspire students to think beyond conventional norms, encouraging them to create artworks that challenge traditional perspectives,” curator Sumi Gupta tells us.