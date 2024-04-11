Possible Futures Hyderabad Chapter to organise Performance Art against the backdrop of Tank Bund

The curator Vignesh G, who will also be performing at the event, explains, “We aim to introduce the audience to performance art, where the artiste’s body becomes the medium of expression. Tank Bund provides a scenic backdrop for this event, which coincides with Ambedkar Jayanti, adding significance to the occasion.” He elaborates on the diverse themes of the performances, spanning from LGBTQIA++ community awareness to critiques of capitalism and environmental conservation. Vignesh emphasises, “People are not exposed to performance art, so we aim to break the practice of perceiving art the traditional way and introduce them to something new. Such performances make art more accessible to the common man, bridging the gap between art galleries and everyday life.”

Visual artiste Manjari Goteti will present a concept she’s been developing for over a year, addressing issues surrounding same-sex marriage and societal perceptions of homosexuality in the country. Accompanied by a co-artiste, they will portray a typical ‘straight’ couple engaging in everyday activities while wearing unconventional attire. Manjari expresses, “We want people to realise that individuals from the queer community or the entire LGBTQIA++ group are no different from is cis gender individuals.They need to be treated as equals.” Her costume resembles lotus-head-like figures that have been consistently present in Manjari’s body of work for a while now. “The lotus represents complex, abstract and intangible ideas of purity and shares a history of subjectivity with multiple faiths and philosophies in India. For this reason, I wanted to use this element as part of my performance and present what is considered abnormal by society as normal,” adds Manjari.