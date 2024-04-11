Possible Futures Hyderabad Chapter to organise Performance Art against the backdrop of Tank Bund
In performance art, the body becomes the vessel through which the spirit unfurls its wings, soaring across the realms of imagination and reality. It’s all about experiencing liberation, breaking free from the shackles of convention to explore the boundless landscapes of creativity. Set to captivate art enthusiasts, the second edition of Possible Futures, curated by art historian, and art practitioner Vignesh G and a multidisciplinary artiste Harsha Vardhan Durugadda, promises to be a transformative convergence of creativity and vision. Featuring 12 artistes, this series of performance artworks will unfold against the scenic backdrop of Tank Bund. Visitors will be able to witness performances by diverse artistes, decked in unique attires, employing various body movements to articulate their ideas, sparking discussions on social and political issues.
The curator Vignesh G, who will also be performing at the event, explains, “We aim to introduce the audience to performance art, where the artiste’s body becomes the medium of expression. Tank Bund provides a scenic backdrop for this event, which coincides with Ambedkar Jayanti, adding significance to the occasion.” He elaborates on the diverse themes of the performances, spanning from LGBTQIA++ community awareness to critiques of capitalism and environmental conservation. Vignesh emphasises, “People are not exposed to performance art, so we aim to break the practice of perceiving art the traditional way and introduce them to something new. Such performances make art more accessible to the common man, bridging the gap between art galleries and everyday life.”
Visual artiste Manjari Goteti will present a concept she’s been developing for over a year, addressing issues surrounding same-sex marriage and societal perceptions of homosexuality in the country. Accompanied by a co-artiste, they will portray a typical ‘straight’ couple engaging in everyday activities while wearing unconventional attire. Manjari expresses, “We want people to realise that individuals from the queer community or the entire LGBTQIA++ group are no different from is cis gender individuals.They need to be treated as equals.” Her costume resembles lotus-head-like figures that have been consistently present in Manjari’s body of work for a while now. “The lotus represents complex, abstract and intangible ideas of purity and shares a history of subjectivity with multiple faiths and philosophies in India. For this reason, I wanted to use this element as part of my performance and present what is considered abnormal by society as normal,” adds Manjari.
Harsha will embody the role of Vikatakavi, the satirical poet Tenali Rama, delving into poignant themes with his performance. “My attire will feature brooms and palm leaves, symbolising the essence of my narrative. Holding two bowls—one filled with Tank Bund water and the other with filtered water—I will symbolically explore the politics of water scarcity,” he elucidates. The performance, an amalgamation of satire and introspection, aims to provoke contemplation on pressing societal issues.
Harsha underscores the importance of engaging the audience directly, stating, “Instead of merely discussing the water crisis from a comfortable distance, I believe in immersive experiences that prompt genuine reflection. Performing at Tank Bund allows for a more profound connection, where the audience can confront these realities firsthand.” The other artistes who will be perfor ming at the event include Aman Preet, Bhanu Shrivastav, Basawaraj, Madhukar Mucharla, Manasa, Mariraj Rajasekara, Sai Karnekota, Suresh Banda, and Swathi Bheemani.
Free entry. April 14, 2 pm to 6 pm.
At Tank Bund, Secunderabad.
