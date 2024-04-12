Artist Manjunath Honnapura’s 'Art of Reconstruction' in Bengaluru celebrates the joy of duality

Art is all about the unplanned for me,” says artist Manjunath Honnapura as we catch up with him before he goes live with his solo show. “There is a sense of excitement that comes with incorporating unexpected elements into my work,” he adds.

The National Award winner is passionate about exploring themes through mixed media and has showcased his works internationally, as well. The artist’s upcoming solo exhibition, Art of Reconstruction, will feature mixed-media art that reflects his belief in Japanese and Buddhist philosophies. One of the pieces in the series features a glass frame containing scattered puzzle pieces.

But when you take a closer look, behind the chaos, a breathtaking ocean wave surges towards the surface. The artist explains, “The deconstruction of the puzzle pieces reveals the ocean, a powerful symbol of reconstruction.”

He goes on to tell us that this beautiful work of art was inspired by the story of a cherished Japanese museum that was destroyed in an earthquake. Yet, amidst the wreckage, the earthquake brought with it rare fossils that proved to be an important discovery for the museum.

“Even in the face of loss, there is something new and beautiful just waiting to be found,” he emphasises. The artist, who meticulously worked for around two years to complete the series, has combined print, hand-painted and physical elements in his pieces.