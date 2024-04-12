Colour Bar Crazy: Here’s why Scottish artist Jim Lambie’s 'Zobop' is the coolest exhibition in Bengaluru right now

Vibrant. Psychedelic. Philosophical. After spending a painful amount of time on coming up with an introduction for this article on Zobop — Scottish artist Jim Lambie’s renowned floor installation that’s recently been put on view at the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), Bengaluru — these were the three words we wanted to use to describe the feeling the exhibit left us with.

First unveiled in 1999 at Transmission in Glasgow, Jim created Zobop by applying concentric lines of poly-chromatic vinyl strips on the floor. What makes it unique is the fact that the colours and sequence of these lines are different at every display and takes the shape of the gallery where it’s exhibited — making each iteration of Zobop different from its previous versions. We couldn’t help but wonder — when was the last time we had experienced something as structured as straight lines make a work of art so fluid by nature?

The vinyl tapes in the version at MAP comprised pop colours such as green, orange, red and yellow and its concentric lines gave rise to a happy, hippy, psychedelia. “Art is not what you see, but what you make others see,” said French impressionist painter Edgar Degas and what Zobop creator Jim Lambie wanted others to see through this piece intrigued us. Therefore, we set out for a conversation with the artist himself, where he opened up about his inspiration, creative process and more. Excerpts: